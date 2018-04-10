At home resort, Copper’s own places second

At his home resort, rising 13-year-old snowboarding star Fynn Bullock-Womble finished in second place in the highly-competitive Boys Snowboard Breaker 12-13 division at last week's annual United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Snowboard Championships at Copper Mountain Resort.

Bullock-Womble tallied 8,780 total points in the overall snowboard competition, behind 2018 champion Valentino Guseli, who's regarded as Australia's next great snowboard phenom.

Bullock-Womble, who is originally from Mebane, North Carolina, now lives at Copper Mountain and rides for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. Guseli earned the competitive second-place finish on the strength of his slopestyle championship, second-place finish (behind Guseli) in the halfpipe and third-place finish in the giant slalom event — Guseli also won the giant slalom.

Bullock-Womble also finished in fourth place in boardercross, and ninth in slalom.

The full results for the snowboard portion of the USASA 2018 National Championships at Copper Mountain are below.

The freeski portion of the 2018 championships run through Wednesday.

Snowboard Breaker (12-13) Boys

1. Valentino Guseli, Dalmeny, New South Wales, 9580

2. Fynn Bullock-Womble, Mebane, North Carolina, 8780

3. Connor Cavanaugh, Bondville, Vermont, 6910

Snowboard Breaker (12-13) Girls

1. Brooke Dhondt, Calgary, Alberta, 5775

2. Hallie Rainbow, Ottawa, Ontario, 4540

3. Katie Gabriele, Westport, Connecticut, 3820

Snowboard Grommet (8-9) Boys

1. Nico Lerner, Sun Valley, Idaho, 5630

2. Oliver Bowater Antrim, North Middlesex, Vermont, 5540

3. Ewen Tomaier, Mammoth Lakes, California, 4945

Snowboard Grommet (8-9) Boys

1. Sophia Capua, Aurora, Colorado, 5585

2. Zoe Guerero, Ridgefield, Connecticut, 4915

3. Reese Moryn, Harris, Minnesota, 4785

Snowboard Jams (18-22) Men

1. Joseph Unser, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 4190

Snowboard Jams (18-22) Women

1. Katie Gardner, St. Charles, Illinois, 4850

Snowboard Junior (16-17) Men

1. Andreas Muller, New York, New York, 5415

2. Ocean Robert, Jindabyne, New South Wales, 3695

3. Dylan Peterson-Zopf, Santa Margarita, California, 3100

Snowboard Junior (16-17) Women

1 Montana Braden, Vail, Colorado, 3950

Snowboard Kahuna (50-59) Men

1. Chris Pappas, Boulder, Colorado, 4915

2. Rock Best, Denver, Colorado, 3835

Snowboard Kahuna (50-59) Women

1. Angela Oyervides, Valley Springs, California, 5105

Snowboard Legend (40-49) Men

1. Darrin Kolka, Sun Praire, Wisconsin, 4255

2. Brenan Lahiff, Cupertino, California, 4010

Snowboard Menehune (10-11) Boys

1. Sumner Orr, New Canaan, Connecticut, 7540

2. Noah Avallone, Montauk, New York, 6220

3. Lys Fedorowycz, Topanga, California, 5735

Snowboard Menehune (10-11) Girls

1. Rebecca Flynn, Victoria Minnesota, 5830

2. Sonora Alba, San Pedro, California, 5420

3. Bea Kim, Palos Verdes, California, 4655

Snowboard Methuselah (60+) Men

1. David Paulger, Conway, New Hampshire, 5225

2. Dick Schulze, Truckee, California, 4305

Snowboard Methuselah (60+) Women

1. Chris Vodie, West Liberty, Ohio, 5150

2. Jane Gilbert-Howard, Duluth, Minnesota, 4575

Snowboard Ruggie (7-and-under) Boys

1. Walter Kim, Palos Verdes, California, 5455

2. Matthew Laboda, Chester, California, 5110

3. Charlie Graulich, San Diego, California, 4360

Snowboard Ruggie (7-and-under) Girls

1. Samara Reedy, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 3795

Snowboard Senior (23-29) Men

1. Jerry Harris, Anchorage, Alaska, 4945

Snowboard Youth (14-15) Men

1. Daniel Pickett, Laguna Niguel, California

2. Timothy McCall, Watertown, Massachusetts, 2515

3. Tate Gardner, Belmont, Michigan, 1755

Snowboard Youth (14-15) Women

1. Sammy Skoler, Nedham, Massachusetts, 3700

2. Amelia Bowater, North Middlesex, Vermont, 3140

3. Natalie DeBelina, Durango, Colorado, 2210