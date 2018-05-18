At state meet, Summit track star Resignolo sets personal record in 800 meters, takes 12th

What a week it was for Summit High School track-and-field star Noelle Resignolo.

On Saturday, she was left feeling down after she failed to run fast enough to qualify for this weekend's state meet.

On Monday, she found out that she qualified for the state meet in the 800 meters after all, after two other runners dropped out.

And on Friday, she ran her best-ever 800-meter race at the state's highest of high school levels.

At Friday's Colorado state high school track-and-field championship meet, the junior speedster, Resignolo, finished in 12th place of 18 total runners with her career best time of 2:21.55. The mark was almost a second quicker than her previous season-best time of 2:22.32 in the 800 meters.

"Noelle finished well above her seed of 18th, and personal record was one of her top goals," said Summit High coach Kristy McClain. "She ran aggressively but wisely at the meet, and her strategy was perfect. I couldn't be prouder of her. I look forward to her senior year in track and cross-country.