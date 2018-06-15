At Summit Trail Running Series opener, 13-year-old Breck boy wins short course

It's been quite the start to the running season for Breckenridge's 13-year-old Dominyk Remeikis.

Just a few short weeks after Remeikis finished in 11th place overall — and first among any racer younger than 19 — at the Run the Rockies half-marathon in Frisco, Remeikis took the overall short course championship for Wednesday evening's first Summit Trail Running Series event of the season.

On the Morning Thunder/Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center 4-kilometer short course, Remeikis finished in 38 minutes and 57 seconds. The time was two minutes faster than his nearest short course competitor, 51-year-old Summit County local Eva Hagen, who ran it in 38:59. Remeikis was also eight seconds faster than his nearest male short course competitor, 51-year-old Scott Siriano (39:05).

As for the boys 13-17 short course age group, of the 12 total runners, Remeikis finished more than four minutes ahead of his nearest challenger, as 14-year-old Zachary McBride came in second place for the group with a time of 43:24.

The short course required runners to begin behind the Mountain Thunder Lodge in Breckenridge before making a right on 4 O'Clock Run. Runners then took a right onto Upper Pine, then a right on Grandview Street before crossing Ski Hill Road. To conclude the race, runners eventually took a right to continue through the new Breckenridge Nordic Center parking lot, a slight right onto Shock Hill Trail in the Nordic Center and then a right onto Pence Miller before finishing behind the Mountain Thunder Lodge. Sixty total participants ran the short course.

The series also hosted a 7-kilometer long course race on Wednesday, a 50-person race won by 37-year-old Paul Stock. Stock finished the course in 48:07, 18 seconds faster than second-place finisher Trevor P. Wagner (48:25). The top female finisher was Jaime Falcon, 39, who finished 14th place overall with a time of 51:55. That time was more than a half-minute better than the long course's second-place female finisher, 28-year-old Brooke Steinkopf (52:32, 15th place overall).

The remaining Summit Trail Running Series events this summer include the French Gulch 5K and 8K on June 27, the Bakers Tank 4K and 9K on July 11, the Horseshoe Gulch 6K and 14K on July 25, the Gold Run trailhead 7K and 11K on Aug. 8 and the Carter Park 8K and 14K on Aug. 15. For more race series details, go to BreckenridgeRecreation.com