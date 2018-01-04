Back on home ice, Breck Bolts host back-to-back vs. Steamboat

Before a mid-season break to host Wednesday night's All-Star game on their home ice, the Breckenridge Bolts have one more weekend of home action slated for Friday and Saturday evenings at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.

The Bolts (7-11-0-2) head into Friday's and Saturday's matchups in third place in the five-team Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League with 16 points through 20 games played. Their opponent in the Steamboat Wranglers (17-6-0-0) sits in first place through 23 games played of their own with 34 points, four points ahead of the second place Pikes Peak Miners (30 points, 15-6-0-0) and 18 points ahead of the Bolts.

The Bolts lost four of five contests to the Wranglers thus far this season by a total combined score of 13-21, though all five of those games occurred on the road at Howelsen Ice Arena. Friday's and Saturday's tilts will both begin at 7:30 p.m., with children's admission into Saturday evening's game free with a hockey jersey and ticket purchase by an adult.

Thus far this season, the Bolts have only played five home games. And during their most recent homestand from Dec. 15-17, the Bolts took a three-game series versus the team they are currently tied with in third place, the Colorado Rampage, two games to one. The Bolts exploded on the Rampage in that Friday home opener, tallying 12 total goals while their newest acquisition, picked up just the week prior, forward Jack Rousseau, totaled seven points against the team he was just recently traded from.

Between his time with the Rampage and Bolts, Rousseau has 16 goals, 16 assists and 32 points on the season, good for third for the league. With the Bolts the entire season, forward Luke Marsh ranks top 10 in the league in both goals (10) and assists (12).

Before joining the Bolts, Rousseau scored a league-high three game-winning goals for the Rampage while he's since tacked on one more game winner with the Bolts, good enough to remain in the league lead.

On the season, Bolts goalies Douglas Wakelyn and Declan Rooney both rank in the top four in the RMJHL for save percentage, Wakelyn in second with a .917 GAA in 12 games played whole Rooney is in fourth in 18 games played with a GAA of .904.

The Bolts will also play at home at Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Jan. 19-20 versus the Colorado Rampage, on Feb. 2-4 vs. the Steamboat Wranglers, on Feb. 16-18 vs. the Pike Peak Miners and on Feb. 23-25 vs. the Colorado Thunderbirds.