Bargell leads Summit track at Western Slope meet; Tiger track records ranked by longevity

At her final Western Slope League meet of her high school career, Summit High senior Cassidy Bargell led the Tigers with three points thanks to a pair of top-five finishes in the triple jump and 200-meter dash at the Friday-Saturday meet at Grand Junction's Stocker Stadium.

Bargell earned two team points in arguably the Tigers best event of the weekend, the women's triple jump, where her attempt of 32 feet, 3 inches was good enough for fourth place. Bargell was joined in the top 10 by her Tiger teammates Emma Howard (eighth: 29 feet, 9.75 inches) and Anna Confer (ninth: 29 feet, 8 inches).

The Tigers only posted one other individual fourth-place-or-better finish this weekend, as Emma Howard also earned the team two points with her jump of 4 feet, 3.75 inches in the high jump.

Summit also received another team point from the senior Bargell in the 200-meter dash, as the sprinter crossed the finish line in fifth place (27.93 seconds). The Tigers received a team point and a top-five finish from Noelle Resignolo in the 800-meter run (2:22.32).

The Tigers posted a further 16 individual top-10 finishes on Friday and Saturday in Grand Junction, all listed below along with the Tigers' top-five relay finishes.

Western Slope league meet Summit High Top-10 finishes

Women's Triple Jump

Cassidy Bargell, fourth, 32 feet, 3 inches (two team points)

Emma Howard, eighth, 29 feet, 9.75 inches

Anna Confer, ninth, 29 feet, 8 inches

Women's High Jump

Emma Howard, fourth, 4 feet, 3.75 inches (two team points)

Women's 200-Meter Dash

Cassidy Bargell, fifth, 27.93 (one team point)

Women's 800-Meter Run

Noelle Resignolo, fifth, 2:22.32

Women's 100-Meter Hurdles

Anna Confer, sixth, 17.53

Men's 100-Meter Dash

Lorenzo Lucia, sixth, 11.95

Women's 100-Meter Dash

PK Vincze, sixth, 13.56

Jasmine Hernandez Peralta, seventh, 13.66

Women's 1600-Meter Run

Noelle Resignolo, seventh, 5:41.19

Women's Long Jump

PK Vincze, seventh, 15 feet, 2 inches

Men's High Jump

Lorenzo Lucia, seventh, 5 feet, 5 inches

Women's 400-Meter Dash

Madi Hirsh, eighth, 1:04.43

Women's 3200-Meter Run

Morrison Donovan, eighth, 12:28.63

Men's Triple Jump

Brennan Creen, eighth, 37 feet, 1.25 inches

Calvin Duffy, ninth, 37 feet, 1.25-inches

Men's Shot Put

Chris Rohlf, ninth, 30 feet, 9 inches

Men's Discus Throw

Corey Johnson, ninth, 100 feet, 2 inches

Men's 1600-Meter Run

Jeremiah Vaille, 10th, 4:53.20

Men's 3200-Meter Run

Jeremiah Vaille, 10th, 10:59.04

Women's Discus

Toril Aserlind, 10th, 75 feet, 5 inches

Relays

Women's 4X100-Meter Relay

Anna Confer, Bryton Ferrari, PK Vincze, Jasmine Hernandez Peralta, third, 53.39

Women's 4X400-Meter Relay

Madi Hirsh, Jasmine Hernandez Peralta, Cassidy Bargell, Noelle Resignolo fourth, 4:22.00

Women's 800-Meter Sprint Medley

Kate Wasson, Jenna Piehl, Hannah Drabik, Hailey Frick, fourth, 2:06.96

Men's 4X200-Meter Relay

Armando Sanchez, Gabe Dalrymple, Korben Long, Demary Frater, fourth, 1:46.54

Women's 4X200-Meter Relay

Madi Hirsh, Hunter Stimson, Cassidy Bargell, Grace Karoly, fourth, 1:54.49

Men's 4X100-Meter Relay

Lorenzo Lucia, Gabe Dalrymple, Calvin Duffy, Demary Frater, fifth, 47.85

Men's 4X800-Meter Relay

Jeremiah Vaille, Gray Wasson, Alex Morano, Quinn Weinberger, fifth, 9:15.42

