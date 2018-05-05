Bargell leads Summit track at Western Slope meet; Tiger track records ranked by longevity
May 5, 2018
At her final Western Slope League meet of her high school career, Summit High senior Cassidy Bargell led the Tigers with three points thanks to a pair of top-five finishes in the triple jump and 200-meter dash at the Friday-Saturday meet at Grand Junction's Stocker Stadium.
Bargell earned two team points in arguably the Tigers best event of the weekend, the women's triple jump, where her attempt of 32 feet, 3 inches was good enough for fourth place. Bargell was joined in the top 10 by her Tiger teammates Emma Howard (eighth: 29 feet, 9.75 inches) and Anna Confer (ninth: 29 feet, 8 inches).
The Tigers only posted one other individual fourth-place-or-better finish this weekend, as Emma Howard also earned the team two points with her jump of 4 feet, 3.75 inches in the high jump.
Summit also received another team point from the senior Bargell in the 200-meter dash, as the sprinter crossed the finish line in fifth place (27.93 seconds). The Tigers received a team point and a top-five finish from Noelle Resignolo in the 800-meter run (2:22.32).
The Tigers posted a further 16 individual top-10 finishes on Friday and Saturday in Grand Junction, all listed below along with the Tigers' top-five relay finishes.
Western Slope league meet Summit High Top-10 finishes
Women's Triple Jump
Cassidy Bargell, fourth, 32 feet, 3 inches (two team points)
Emma Howard, eighth, 29 feet, 9.75 inches
Anna Confer, ninth, 29 feet, 8 inches
Women's High Jump
Emma Howard, fourth, 4 feet, 3.75 inches (two team points)
Women's 200-Meter Dash
Cassidy Bargell, fifth, 27.93 (one team point)
Women's 800-Meter Run
Noelle Resignolo, fifth, 2:22.32
Women's 100-Meter Hurdles
Anna Confer, sixth, 17.53
Men's 100-Meter Dash
Lorenzo Lucia, sixth, 11.95
Women's 100-Meter Dash
PK Vincze, sixth, 13.56
Jasmine Hernandez Peralta, seventh, 13.66
Women's 1600-Meter Run
Noelle Resignolo, seventh, 5:41.19
Women's Long Jump
PK Vincze, seventh, 15 feet, 2 inches
Men's High Jump
Lorenzo Lucia, seventh, 5 feet, 5 inches
Women's 400-Meter Dash
Madi Hirsh, eighth, 1:04.43
Women's 3200-Meter Run
Morrison Donovan, eighth, 12:28.63
Men's Triple Jump
Brennan Creen, eighth, 37 feet, 1.25 inches
Calvin Duffy, ninth, 37 feet, 1.25-inches
Men's Shot Put
Chris Rohlf, ninth, 30 feet, 9 inches
Men's Discus Throw
Corey Johnson, ninth, 100 feet, 2 inches
Men's 1600-Meter Run
Jeremiah Vaille, 10th, 4:53.20
Men's 3200-Meter Run
Jeremiah Vaille, 10th, 10:59.04
Women's Discus
Toril Aserlind, 10th, 75 feet, 5 inches
Relays
Women's 4X100-Meter Relay
Anna Confer, Bryton Ferrari, PK Vincze, Jasmine Hernandez Peralta, third, 53.39
Women's 4X400-Meter Relay
Madi Hirsh, Jasmine Hernandez Peralta, Cassidy Bargell, Noelle Resignolo fourth, 4:22.00
Women's 800-Meter Sprint Medley
Kate Wasson, Jenna Piehl, Hannah Drabik, Hailey Frick, fourth, 2:06.96
Men's 4X200-Meter Relay
Armando Sanchez, Gabe Dalrymple, Korben Long, Demary Frater, fourth, 1:46.54
Women's 4X200-Meter Relay
Madi Hirsh, Hunter Stimson, Cassidy Bargell, Grace Karoly, fourth, 1:54.49
Men's 4X100-Meter Relay
Lorenzo Lucia, Gabe Dalrymple, Calvin Duffy, Demary Frater, fifth, 47.85
Men's 4X800-Meter Relay
Jeremiah Vaille, Gray Wasson, Alex Morano, Quinn Weinberger, fifth, 9:15.42
The look-back
Summit High’s longest-standing track-and-field records
Last week, we profiled the rare story of how Summit High sophomore Hunter Stimson is pursuing besting her mother Signe’s 300-meter hurdle school record. This week, we take a look-back at the top-25 Tiger track-and-field records in terms of longevity:
