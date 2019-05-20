Beaver Creek Rodeo Series returns June 20

The 18th annual Beaver Creek Rodeo Series returns on June 20. Each Thursday, the Beaver Creek Rodeo Series invites brave participants and even the most sophisticated of spectators to the rodeo grounds in Avon.

Featuring professional bronc and bull riding, team roping and barrel racing, as well as participant-friendly events for all ages, the rodeo delivers an action-packed evening. As no Beaver Creek event is complete without a delicious culinary experience, Western-inspired offerings are available from a range of local restaurants, as well as cold beer and margaritas.

Gold Dust Rodeo Festival

The Gold Dust Rodeo Festival is the official pre-party of the series and a celebration of Colorado’s Western identity with vendors, exhibits, music and family-friendly activities in Beaver Creek Village. Rodeo attendees can check in early and receive a commemorative gift before taking a complimentary shuttle down to the rodeo.

New this year, families are invited to enjoy the post-rodeo festival in Beaver Creek Village featuring live country music, line dancing, family photo opportunities and more. Both the pre- and post-rodeo events are complimentary.

Rodeo details

Attendees interested in signing up for the audience participation events must do so online in advance of the evening’s rodeo. Sign up is available online now. Tickets for participatory events do not include admission into the rodeo; all participants must also purchase a rodeo ticket. Audience participation events include calf scramble, mutton bustin’ and burro racing.

Schedule of Events

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Gold Dust Rodeo Festival in Beaver Creek Village

5 p.m.: Gates open at the rodeo grounds in Avon

5:45-7:30 p.m.: Beaver Creek Rodeo at rodeo grounds in Avon

8-9:30 p.m.: Gold Dust Rodeo Festival in Beaver Creek Village

Rodeo dates: June 20, 27; July 11, 18; Aug. 1, 8, 15

Tickets

General admission tickets are available online, and online ticket sales will end at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door starting at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for seniors and $12 for youth. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. VIP ticket options are also available.

New this year, Beaver Creek Rodeo attendees can bundle a VIP Rodeo experience with a post-rodeo country concert at the Vilar Performing Arts Center with a 10% discount on tickets.

For more information about the rodeo, to purchase tickets or to sign up for participatory events such as burro racing and mutton bustin’, visit BeaverCreek.com/Rodeo.