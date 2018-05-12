Bird Conservancy of Rockies to host 5 new camps

The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies has launched five new camps for this summer, expanding their day, pre-teen and family camp options.

The expansion includes a two-day early June evening-through morning Family Campout for all ages. The June 2-3 Family Campout, running from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., will provide campers the opportunity to spend a night under the stars with games, hikes and a campfire in Brighton.

Also new this year are two "Progressive Camps," for children ages 10-12, intended as a transition from youth day camps to the conservancy's more tranditional teen-aged overnight camps. The progressive camps include three field trips and an optional overnight component.

The two new progressive camps are the Amazing Adaptations Camps, from July 23-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for $275 a week, and The Big Week Camp, from Aug. 6-10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for $275 a week.

At the Amazing Adaptations Camp, campers will have the opportunity to experience and study the unique characteristics that make Colorado's plants and animals special. And at The Big Week Camp, campers will explore a variety of ecosystems with the goal of finding new birds wherever they go.

The Bird Conservancy this summer is also launching two new day camps for kids between the ages of 6 and 9 years old: a July 16-20 Budding Birders Camp and a July 30 to Aug. 3 Raptor Camp. Each camp is $200 per week and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

At the Budding Birders Camp, campers will learn how to use binoculars and senses to hone observational skills through hikes, games and scavenger hunts. And at the Raptor Camp, campers will learn all about birds of prey and the adaptations that make them fierce predators.

Also returning this summer are the conservancy's Wild Nestlings Mini Camp — a two-day day camp for 4- and 5-year-olds (July 12-13, 9-11 a.m., $20 per session) — and the two-day Leaders In Training camp for campers 13 and older (July 11-12, $50 for the summer), which also allows campers the opportunity to teach younger kids.

And also returning this summer are the conservancy's two overnight camps for 12- to 18-year-olds in Allenspark. Children ages 12-14 can attend the June 11-16 Taking Flight camp, where they'll learn the ecology of the Rocky Mountains during a week of hiking, birding, rafting and other activities ($750 per session). And children aged 15-18 can attend the June 20-29 On the Wing camp, where, for $1,250 per session, campers become an ornithologist and design their own field investigation while being mentored by professional scientists and land managers.

To register or learn more about the camps, you can email: Allison.fowle@birdconservancy.org.