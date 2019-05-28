BOEC to host ‘Wheel Wild Adventures’ adaptive event for athletes with spinal cord injuries

A program participant cycles during the 2018 Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center Adventure's Within Retreat.

Courtesy Amanda Rush Photography

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center will host a four-day, three-night adaptive sports event dubbed “Wheel Wild Adventures” for people with spinal cord injuries, Aug. 6-9.

The program will include adaptive cycling, rock climbing and ropes course challenges for athletes ages 16 and older. The course is specially designed for those individuals who are living with spinal cord injuries and activities are adapted to the ability of each participant.

For a cost of $700 per participant and $350 per family member, friend or companion, BOEC provides all instruction, meals and trip gear. Though participants provide their own transportation to Colorado, all transportation during the program will be provided by the BOEC. Transportation to and from Denver may be available for an additional cost.

For more information, call 970-453-6422, email Claire@boec.org, or visit bit.ly/WheelWild.