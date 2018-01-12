Bolts skaters, goalie Rooney lead Team Black to win in inaugural RMJHL All-Star game

A trio of Breckenridge Bolts skaters and goalie Declan Rooney played a pivotal role in Team Black's 12-5 win over Team White in the first-ever Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League All-Star game hosted at the Bolts home ice of Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Wednesday evening.

"We've talked about doing this every single season and finally got it put together for this year," Pikes Peak Miners head coach Nick Harper said during Wednesday's game. "And Breck has done a great job hosting up here. Just to see the top six guys from each team out here competing, and to see the high-end skill that we do have in this league, this has been fun to watch. A little one-sided, but fun to watch."

Hometown Bolts forward Sean Costello of Breckenridge notched two goals and an assist on the evening for Team Black, which was easily in control of the game heading into the third period with a lead of 7-3.

Team Black would tack on five more goals in that final period while Bolts goalie Declan Rooney of Vail allowed only two third period goals from Team White. The Bolts' newly-acquired forward Jack Rousseau of Ann Arbor, Michigan — who originally was selected to the game as a member of the Colorado Rampage — added on one goal and two assists for Team Black. Bolts forward Hunter Havice of Medford also starred for Team Black on Wednesday, with one goal and two assists.

Over on the other side, Bolts forward/defender Kody Goodwin of Hyrum, Utah scored two goals and contributed an assist for Team White, while High Country local Tanner Caldarola of Eagle also registered two assists for Team White.

Six skaters from each of the RMJHL's five teams were selected for Wednesday's action while four goaltenders, including Rooney, were also named. The Bolts (7-12-0-3) also sent forward Luke Marsh of Dillon, the Bolts leading scorer on the season, with 23 points, 10 goals and 13 assists.

"When you talk about the progression of what this league has gone through — Day 1 all the way through here — and I've been there through that," said Bolts coach, Kory DeKoevend, "it's been awesome.

"It's gotten better every year," he continued. "The players have gotten better. The talent has gotten better, and the establishments that we go into are better. Everybody wants to put their foot forward to help make it grow."

Breckenridge returns to regular game action Saturday at 5 p.m. on the road versus the second-place Pikes Peak Miners (18-6-0-0) of Colorado Springs at the Pueblo Ice Arena.