Breck 100 competitors race over the Continental Divide

They climbed over the Continental Divide three times between three ski resorts on a mountain bike, then dozens of Breckenridge 100 Ultra participants were able to catch their breath while riding downhill toward Carter Park Saturday afternoon. From start to finish, the race course included 92 miles with 13,000 feet of vertical gain on backcountry roads, trails, single- and double-tracks. The first-place finisher, Breckenridge local Taylor Sheldon, completed the course in 7 hours and 40 minutes.