Breck 100 competitors race over the Continental Divide
July 14, 2018
They climbed over the Continental Divide three times between three ski resorts on a mountain bike, then dozens of Breckenridge 100 Ultra participants were able to catch their breath while riding downhill toward Carter Park Saturday afternoon. From start to finish, the race course included 92 miles with 13,000 feet of vertical gain on backcountry roads, trails, single- and double-tracks. The first-place finisher, Breckenridge local Taylor Sheldon, completed the course in 7 hours and 40 minutes.
Trending In: Sports
- Ready for her 30th consecutive Triple Bypass, Susan Meinerz reflects on event’s grassroots
- Competing in his first Breckenridge 100, Breck pro cyclist Taylor Shelden eyes overall victory
- Summit Trail Running Series Results: Baker’s Tanks 7K/11K
- KneeHab: Sex for knee patients? It’s a thing, and other post-op thoughts
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
Trending Sitewide
- Sorry Ironman, Breck Epic will stay ‘true,’ founder says
- Former Silverthorne home of Broncos mascot hits market for $23M
- Hiker missing overnight rescued on Buffalo Mountain in Silverthorne
- Frisco’s Whole Foods Market withdraws liquor license application, defusing tensions with local businesses
- Breckenridge ready to ‘finish Peak 8’ with luxury hotel, condos