Breck Epic: Pro leaders extend margins on Day 4

Both pro leaders extended their time margins over the rest of the field on day 4 of the 10th annual Breck Epic multi-stage mountain bike race on Wednesday.

The 41-mile Stage 4 took off from Breckenridge's Washington Street and required riders to ascend up and around Prospect Gulch to the first aid station at 10.6 miles at Horsehoe Gulch. The ride, which boasted 6,300-feet of elevation gain total, continued north alongside Keystone Ranch Road to a circumnavigation of Keystone Gulch before returning to Breckenridge via the Keystone Aqueduct to a finish at the B&B trailhead.

In the men's pro division, three-time Breck Epic champion Jeremiah Bishop posted the second-fastest time of the day, three hours eighteen minutes and 56 seconds, behind third-place overall men's pro Levi Kurlander (3:18:53.7).

But Bishop did extend his overall lead over Jamey Driscoll, who pedaled to a time of 03:22:18.9 on Wednesday, the fourth-fastest among the 18 men's pro riders. Entering Thursday's Day 5 "Wheeler" stage, Bishop's overall time of 11:17:03.2 was just under a dozen minutes ahead of Driscoll (03:22:18.9).

In the women's pro race, overall leader Carla Williams posted the fastest time (04:15:59.1) on Wednesday to extend her overall lead by more than three minutes. Entering Thursday's Wheeler stage, Williams' overall time of 14:35:45.9 was more than 36 minutes ahead of second-place women's pro rider Katrina Engelsted (15:11:57.9).

Of the 6-day open age-group divisions, two races saw changes at the top on Wednesday. In the Solo Men 50+ Category 1 race, Pat Doyle overtook the lead after Day 4 with the division's second-fastest time on the day (04:01:54.5). With an overall time of 13:57:15.7, Doyle entered Day 5 with a lead of 01:10.5 over the man he jumped on Wednesday, Dean Shreiner (13:58:26.2).

And in the Duo Men 80+ Pro /1/2/3 age-group division, the Spot Bikes team of Vulgamott-Graves overtook the Race Co Groove Subaru MTB team of Asbury-Graef. With the second-fastest divisional time on Wednesday (04:20:10.6,) Vulgamott-Graves improved their overall time to 14:57:33.2, 01:27.3 ahead of Asbury-Graef.

Wednesday also commenced the second batch of Breck Epic 3-day races, with the 3-day divisions of Men Pro 1/2/3, Women Pro 1/2/3, Men 40+ CAT 1/2/3 and Men 50+ CAT 1/2/3 pedaling for the first day. On the same 41-mile Stage 4 Aqueduct course, Francisco Gonzalez took the 3-day Men's Pro lead with a time of 03:49:55.8, 01:28:14.2 ahead of second place. In the Women's Pro division, Anne Perry rode the fastest time of 04:26:55.5, 30:09.5 ahead of second place. In the Men's 40+ CAT 1/2/3 race, Christopher Zimmerman finished first, with a time of 04:30:03.8, 08:37.2 ahead of second place. And in the Men's 50+ CAT 1/2/3, Jeff Hoobler posted the fastest time of 04:37:44.6, 13:28.5 ahead of second-place.

On Thursday, the full six-day multi-stage race continued while the second batch of three-day races took to their second day. Thursday's Stage 5 was set to require riders to traverse 32 miles with more than 4,900-feet of elevation gain via the "Wheeler" course. Official results were too late for the Summit Daily's print deadline.

The Breck Epic will conclude on Friday with the 30-mile, 4,800-foot gain "Gold Dust" course.