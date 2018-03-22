Breckebeiner ski, snowshoe raises more than $18K for BOEC adaptive programs

More than $18,500 has been raised thus far for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center's adaptive programs thanks to last week's Breckebeiner 60-kilometer ski and snowshoe bash.

The 16th annual event once again featured teams and individuals who attempted to complete as many kilometers as they could — some soaring past the customary 60 kilometers with multi-day efforts.

Of the more than 100 participants who came out to ski and snowshoe, it was the team of Phil and Sandy Davis who completed 248 total kilometers from March 10 through event day, on March 17.

On race day, "The Wilted Shamrocks" team completed 60 kilometers. As an individual on race day, Tom Guyer completed 39 kilometers. And as an individual for the whole week, Michael Murphy completed 60 kilometers over an eight-day stretch.

The benefit's primary event was hosted from 3-7 p.m. at the Breckenridge Nordic Center, where skiers and snowshoers traversed across multiple-length courses on criterion loops. The Nordic course featured both skate and classic-styled skiers looping the marked six-kilometer course spread over intermediate terrain. Families and younger participants were also able to ski and snowshoe a more tame one-kilometer loop and partake in a treasurer hunt.

The event's top fundraisers for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center included Hans & MJ Wurster, Sandy & Phil Davis, Bernie Moul, Tim Casey, Richard Baird, Robert and Catherine Salipante, Dawn Kruger and Bill Gillilan.