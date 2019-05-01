Breckenridge-based AVA Rafting to offer trips to Idaho Springs, Buena Vista via ferratas

Breckenridge-based AVA Rafting and Ziplines will offer trips to their two via ferrata climbing courses in Idaho Springs and Buena Vista this summer.

A via ferrata — which is Italian for “iron path” — traditionally is a protected climbing route most often involving a steel cable that runs along a route and is periodically fixed to bedrock. Climbers then typically scale the via ferrata by securing themselves to the cable, which limits the possibility of falling. Additional climbing aids are often provided as well, with a via ferrata kit.

AVA’s via ferrata courses are filled with a combination of ladders, rungs, carved steps and bridges. AVA’s via ferrata trips are also guided by trained outdoor experts for an educational and safe experience for visitors aged 12 and older. AVA provides all necessary gear, including helmets, gloves, harnesses and carabiners.

AVA’s Idaho Springs via ferrata course, the Mount Evans Via Ferrata, is complete with a 50-foot free fall, a 70-foot rappel and multiple suspended bridges situated 300 feet above Chicago Creek. AVA’s Granite Via Ferrata in Buena Vista opened last season at the base of the Collegiate Peaks along the Arkansas River. The course high above the Arkansas River features a zipline to the starting point before ascending crags and rappelling above the Arkansas River Valley.

To learn more about the AVA via ferrata courses and trips, visit ColoradoRafting.Net/Activities/Via-Ferrata/#Filter/836.