Breckenridge charity The Cycle Effect awarded $5K from Denver Post foundation

Breckenridge charity The Cycle Effect has been selected as one of the five nonprofit organizations The Denver Post Community Foundation will award $5,000 each as part of the 33rd annual Denver Post Ride The Rockies Bicycle Tour.

Each year the Ride The Rockies race — which this year will begin and end in Breckenridge on June 9 and June 15 — awards a total of $25,000 in charitable grants to five nonprofit organizations in communities hosting the annual bike tour. This year's race will traverse 418 miles over six days.

The Denver Post Community Foundation said selections for award recipients were made with priority given to programs that increase access for low-income participants and incorporate cycling safety and bicycle use. Along with Breckenridge, other communities receiving grants and serving as host towns for the 2018 Ride The Rockies are Edwards, Steamboat Springs, Grand Lake and Winter Park.

Checks will be presented to the selected nonprofit organizations when the tour travels through each community between June 10 and June 15.

"For over three decades, Ride The Rockies host towns have embraced our cyclists and volunteers," said tour director Deirdre Moynihan. "This grant program is our unique way to broaden our charitable reach across Colorado while recognizing an outstanding nonprofit in each of these communities."

Each year, Ride The Rockies host towns provide resources including lodging, food, transportation, entertainment and volunteers to support the riders during the event.

"Awarding a $5,000 check to a deserving nonprofit in each host town is one of the best parts of our jobs," said Ride the Rockies community relations manager Bill Almquist. "So many fantastic organizations support their respective communities, and we're thrilled to help them continue the great work they provide locally."

Since its inception in 2001 and including this year's grants, the Denver Post Community Foundation grant program has distributed more than $610,000 to Ride The Rockies host towns. The selection process is competitive and recipients are recommended to The Denver Post Community Foundation board of directors by an advisory committee that reviews each application.

As for The Cycle Effect in Breckenridge, its mission is to empower young women through mountain biking to achieve brighter futures and build stronger communities. The Cycle Effect removes financial barriers to make mountain biking accessible for fifth through high school senior girls in Eagle and Summit counties, with a focus on those who would not have the resources to participate in the sport otherwise or who could benefit greatly from the physical, emotional and mental benefits of mountain biking.

Using a mountain bike as a vehicle, participants develop fitness, confidence and life skills such as goal setting and grit that can be transferred and applied to their lives and future goals. The Cycle Effect supports the development and future success of each participant, setting them up to graduate high school, pursue higher education and see their aspirations become reality. For more information, visit thecycleeffect.org

The other selected charities in other host towns include SOS Outreach in Edwards, Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports in Steamboat Springs, Headwaters Trails Alliance in Grand Lake and Mountain Family Center in Winter Park.