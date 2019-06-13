Breckenridge, Copper Mountain resorts open lifts for summer Friday. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area targets June 28

Breckenridge Ski Resort's Alpineer Challenge Course, seen here in a previous summer, will not open on Friday when the resort opens its Peak 8 Base Camp for summeron-mountain operations. The Alpineer Challenge Course and other High Alpine Camp activities at the top of the Colorado SuperChair higher up on Peak 8 will open later this month, weather and conditions permitting.

Courtesy Andrew Maguire, Vail Resorts

FRISCO — Breckenridge Ski Resort, which closed for the winter Sunday, will open its on-mountain summertime “Epic Discovery” recreational offerings Friday, as gondola service from downtown Breckenridge to Peak 8 base will resume after closure in recent weeks.

At the resort’s Peak 8 Base Camp, the Alpine slides and Gold Runner Coaster will open Friday. With lingering on-mountain snow from Breck’s winter season, scenic rides on the Colorado SuperChair as well as activities at Alpine Camp will not yet be ready, though they are anticipated to open later this month as weather and conditions permit.

Other activities open at the Peak 8 Base Camp include the Mineshaft Maze and mini golf course.

Once Alpine Camp opens near the top of the Colorado SuperChair, recreational offerings will include the Alpineer Challenge Course, the Expedition Zipline Tour, the Gold Summit Climbing Wall, the Interpretive Hiking Loop and the Observation Tower.

Copper Mountain Resort

Also scheduled to open Friday, Copper Mountain Resort is offering buy one, get one free summer activity day passes for its on-mountain recreation offerings. The offer is walk-up only. A $79 day pass to Copper provides access to the resort’s newly enhanced Woodward WreckTangle ninja obstacle challenge course that features two new obstacles: the Licorice Bridge and Climbing Wall. The pass also includes access to the Rocky Mountain Coaster, West Lake activities, scenic chairlift rides on the Union Creek Quad out of West Village, the climbing wall, go-karts and bungee jumping.

The resort’s Copper Creek Golf Course, boasting the highest tee box in the country, is scheduled to open its full 18 holes Friday. The course initially opened holes 3 through 7 due to terrain limitations due to lingering snowpack and mud-season conditions.

Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort opened for summer operations last Friday, with such activities as mountaintop snow tubing, downhill mountain biking and scenic lift rides.

Keystone’s bike park features 34 lift-serviced, singletrack mountain biking trails. As of Thursday afternoon, the Dercum Mountain Bike Park had 10 of its trails open, from beginner to double-black diamonds. For the latest terrain availability, visit KeystoneResort.com/info/summer-terrain.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

At Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, summer operations are scheduled to begin Friday, June 28, when the ski area will offer twice-weekly yoga sessions Fridays and Sundays through Sept. 15. The one-hour sessions take place on the deck of the ski area’s Perch, and the ski area also has Yoga on the Mountain, an activity that combines hiking, yoga and lunch at the Black Mountain Lodge.

A-Basin will offer hiking, trail running and mountain biking on 6.5 miles of its front-side trails as well as on another 3.3-mile trail descending into the ski area’s back bowl. Partnering with the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, A-Basin will offer guided wildflower hikes at 11 a.m. Sundays and Mondays from July 7 through Aug. 19. A-Basin will host its annual Trail Running Series on July 14, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18, with each race starting at 10 a.m.

A-Basin also is home to an 18-hole, 3-par disc golf course, which is free seven days a week. The ski area will host a sanctioned disc golf tournament Aug. 3 and 4 in addition to the A-Basin Disc Golf Tournament on Sept. 7 and 8.