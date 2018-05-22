Breckenridge freeskier Jaxin Hoerter nominated for 2018-19 U.S. halfpipe rookie team

For the second year in a row, Breckenridge teen Jaxin Hoerter was nominated by U.S. Ski and Snowboard to be a member of their halpipe rookie team for the upcoming season.

Hoerter, 18, was one of five young skiers nominated to the team, along with the Bend, Oregon-duo of Jacob Beebe, 19, and Hunter Hess, 20, and Hoerter's fellow Colorado skiers Dylan Ladd, 17, of Lakewood and Sammy Schuiling, 18, of Steamboat Springs.

Athletes like Hoerter are nominated to the rookie team after qualifying based on published selection criteria during the previous ski season, including top finishes at U.S. Ski and Snowboard events in the local Rocky Mountain Division and across the country. Each athlete who then accepts their nomination to the U.S. freeski team receives program support, along with access to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Center of Excellence in Park City, Utah, and athletic benefits that include elite coaching, sport science, sports medicine and educational opportunities.

Despite his age, Hoerter isn't a stranger to skiing at the most elite level. Two years ago, he competed at X Games Norway, the same year he initially earned a spot with the U.S. freeskiing developmental program. On his home mountain of Breckenridge Ski Resort, Hoerter has also competed at the annual Dew Tour superpipe competition, among other top competitions. And this past year, Hoerter finished in eighth place in the halfpipe competition at the Mammoth Mountain U.S. Grand Prix event and 12th at the Snowmass Grand Prix event. On the FIS Freeski World Cup circuit, Hoerter finished in 14th in the halfpipe in Tignes, France.

"Jaxin is one of the most positive and happy people I've had the chance to work with, and you throw his incredible amount of talent on top of a great attitude and his potential is limitless," said Woodward at Copper coach Max Leabman. "Jaxin's got a very controlled style. Everything is always just in control done technically perfectly."

Hoerter joins 39 other athletes U.S. Ski and Snowboard selected to split between its pro and amateur teams, including 13 total from Colorado.

For the men's halfpipe pro team, the nominations include Aaron Blunck of Crested Butte and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Lyman Currier of Boulder, 2018 Olympic halfpipe freeski silver medalist Alex Ferreira of Aspen and Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, Birk Irving of Winter Park, Gus Kenworthy of Telluride, Taylor Seaton of Avon, 2018 Olympic freeski gold medalist David Wise of Reno, Nevada and Torin Yater-Wallace of Basalt and Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club.

For the women's halfpipe pro team, the nominations include Maddie Bowman of South Lake Tahoe, California, Annalisa Drew of Andover, Massachusetts, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Devin Logan of West Dover, Vermont, 2018 Olympic halpipe bronze medalist Brita Sigourney of Carmel, California, and Carly Margulies of Mammoth Lakes, California.

For the women's halfpipe rookie team, the nominations were Anna Gorham of Bend, Oregon, Abigale Hansen of June Lake, California, and Svea Irving of Winter Park.

For the men's pro slopestyle team, nominations include Kenworthy, Bobby Brown of Denver, Joss Christensen of Park City, 2018 Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Nick Goepper of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Alex Hall of Salt Lake City, Utah, Colby Stevenson of Park City and McRae Williams, also of Park City.

For the women's pro slopestyle team, nominations include Logan, Caroline Claire of Manchester Center, Vermont, Julia Krass of Hanover, New Hampshire, Darian Stevens of Missoula, Montana, and Maggie Voisin of Whitefish, Montana.

For the men's rookie slopestyle team, nominations include Willie Borm of Chaska, Minnesota, Mac Forehand of Winhall, Vermont, Cody LaPlante of Truckee, California, and Richard Thomas of Orono, Minnesota.

And for the women's rookie slopestyle team, selections include Marin Hamill and Rell Harwood of Park City and Grace Henderson of Madbury, Vermont.