Breckenridge freeskiers, snowboarders shine at USASA Rocky Mountain slopestyle competitions

Summit County freeskier Axl Bonenberger of Breckenridge is seen here at last spring's 2018 United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association national championships at Copper Mountain Resort. In recent weeks, Bonenberger was one of several Summit County youth athletes to win slopestyle events here in the county as part of the USASA's 2018-19 Rocky Mountain winter season.

Summit County youth athletes picked up slopestyle victories eight times at recent USASA Rocky Mountain Series slopestyle events hosted here in the county, at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Rev Tour Qualifier at Copper Mountain Resort and at the A51 World Rookie Tour Gromfest at Keystone Resort.

At the Feb. 7 Rev Tour qualifier event at Keystone, Breckenridge freeskier Axl Bonenberger won the boys freeski breaker 12-13 age-group division with a score of 65.00. Alyssa Moroco of Breckenridge also won the girls snowboard breaker 12-13 division with a score of 54.67, and was joined on the podium by third-place finisher Alina Cospoloch of Breckenridge.

In the boys freeski junior 16-17 division, Jackson Veeneman of Breckenridge earned second place with a score of 66.33. In the boys snowboard youth 14-15 division, Dillon’s Karis Stang took third place.

Bonenberger and Veeneman continued their success at the Feb. 9 A51 World Rookie Tour Gromfest freeskier slopestyle competition at Keystone. In the boys freeski breaker 12-13 division, Bonenberger won with a 75.00 while Veeneman won the 16-17 division with an 80.67. Jaiden Brickson of Breckenridge won the women’s freeski jams 18-22 division with a score of 68.33 while Frisco’s Emma Grippi won the girls freeski menehune 10-11 division and Cara Harris of Copper Mountain won the girls freeski grommet 8-9 division. In the girls freeski breaker 12-13 division, Alex Thisted of Keystone finished in third place while in the boys freeski grommet 8-9 division, Beckham Richmond of Keystone and Hunter Plummer of Frisco finished in second and third places, respectively. In the boys freeski menehune 10-11 division, Colin Harris of Copper Mountain finished in second place while Asher Cockrell of Dillon finished in third.

At the Feb. 10 A51 World Rookie Tour Gromfest snowboard slopestyle competition at Keystone, Moroco of Breckenridge was joined on the girls snowboard breaker 12-13 division podium by Jadyn Dalrymple and Alina Cospolich, also of Breckenridge. All three riders earned scores in the 90s.

And in the boys snowboard youth 14-15 division, Karis Stang of Dillon won with an 89.00 and was joined on the podium by third-place finisher Isaac Dalrymple of Breckenridge.