Breckenridge, Keystone plan Nov. 9 ski openings; Copper Mountain targets Nov. 17

Attention Summit County skiers: We are now fewer than 100 days out from the day you'll be able to first carve turns at Vail Resorts' two premier Summit County ski areas!

Both Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort are targeting Friday, Nov. 9 opening days for the public skiing and riding season, Vail Resorts spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said in a press release Wednesday.

Over at Copper Mountain Resort, the Powdr Corporation property is targeting a public opening date for the ensuing weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 17, according to resort spokeswoman Taylor Prather. Prather added that the resort plans to open the day prior, on Friday, Nov. 16, for the mountain's exclusive "Passholder Opening Day."

Copper will open for the season after replacing both its American Flyer and American Eagle lifts. The new American Eagle Lift will be a high-speed quad that includes a combination of both six-person chairs and eight-person gondola cabins. Powdr claims the new lift will increase uphill capacity by more than 40 percent.

As for the new American Flyer Lift, it'll be a Leitner Poma high-speed six-person chair with bubble enclosures that'll increase uphill capacity by 33 percent.

Vail Resorts continues to list its price for the Epic Pass at $899, a pricetag that will run for about another month, through Sept. 3. The pass for the first time this season will feature unlimited, unrestricted skiing and riding at Crested Butte and seven days of unrestricted access to Telluride. In total, the pass offers unlimited access to 19 mountain resorts and limited access to 46 more throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria. The current price for a child pass, up to age 12, is $469.

As for Powdr's new Ikon Pass, the current price is $999 for unlimited access at 12 Powdr properties, including Copper Mountain and Steamboat Ski Resort. The pricetag also includes seven days at each of 14 other skiing destinations in the U.S., Canada and Australia, among other benefits. The college, military and teen — agers 13-17 — prices for the pass are currently $819. The child price for ages 5-12 is currently $549.