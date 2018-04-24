Breckenridge, Keystone to open lifts for summer June 8; golf courses in May

Vail Resorts properties Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort will open their lifts back up for summer operations on Friday, June 8.

Vail Mountain will open its lifts for summer a week earlier, on June 1, although it'll be for the weekend only. Over at Beaver Creek Resort, summer lift operations will open for the weekend of June 9 before opening for the full week on Saturday, June 16.

At Breckenridge, this summer will be the first full-length season it will offer its "Epic Discovery," outdoor activities, which are designed to immerse guests in Breckenridge's high alpine environment.

This summer's Epic Discovery programming will feature the Alpine Camp, where guests can zip, climb, soar and explore on the Expedition Zip Line Tour, the Alpineer Challenge Course, the Gold Summit Climbing Wall, Observation Tower and the Interpretive Hiking Loop, among other options.

At Keystone, the golf season is scheduled to tee off on Friday, May 11 at the River Course and Friday, May 25 at the Keystone Ranch Golf Course. Keystone's summer offerings also include its downhill mountain bike park, mountaintop adventures and free daily Kidtopia family activities.

New this summer at Keystone will be a June 29-July 3 Kidtopia event that will include live mountaintop music and free activities.