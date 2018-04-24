Breckenridge, Keystone to open lifts for summer June 8; golf courses in May
April 24, 2018
Vail Resorts properties Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort will open their lifts back up for summer operations on Friday, June 8.
Vail Mountain will open its lifts for summer a week earlier, on June 1, although it'll be for the weekend only. Over at Beaver Creek Resort, summer lift operations will open for the weekend of June 9 before opening for the full week on Saturday, June 16.
At Breckenridge, this summer will be the first full-length season it will offer its "Epic Discovery," outdoor activities, which are designed to immerse guests in Breckenridge's high alpine environment.
This summer's Epic Discovery programming will feature the Alpine Camp, where guests can zip, climb, soar and explore on the Expedition Zip Line Tour, the Alpineer Challenge Course, the Gold Summit Climbing Wall, Observation Tower and the Interpretive Hiking Loop, among other options.
At Keystone, the golf season is scheduled to tee off on Friday, May 11 at the River Course and Friday, May 25 at the Keystone Ranch Golf Course. Keystone's summer offerings also include its downhill mountain bike park, mountaintop adventures and free daily Kidtopia family activities.
New this summer at Keystone will be a June 29-July 3 Kidtopia event that will include live mountaintop music and free activities.
Trending In: Sports
- As conditions ravage Imperial Challenge, Breckenridge’s Howdyshell wins, Campbell family shines
- Breckenridge Ski Resort closes 2017-18 season with Plunge (with video)
- Community rallies behind act of kindness for paralyzed business owner
- Frisco’s Connor Cook contributes to Glendale Raptors victory in first-ever Major League Rugby game
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
Trending Sitewide
- As conditions ravage Imperial Challenge, Breckenridge’s Howdyshell wins, Campbell family shines
- Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts will have its day in court
- Summit County schools to close Friday as teachers join thousands at protest in Denver
- High Country Crime: Former teacher suspected of burglarizing bike shop
- Addiction cycled Tyler Little in and out of the Summit County Jail, but he walked out with his GED