Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center hires new executive director Sonya Harris

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center has tagged Sonya Norris of Colorado Springs to serve as its next executive director.

Norris joins the BOEC after spending the past five years with the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation in Colorado Springs where she served as the foundation's director of events and corporate programs.

"We believe Sonya will be a great asset to our organization both as a leader to our staff and as an executive director who can help us determine and execute our strategic vision moving forward," said BOEC board of trustees chairman Tim Casey.

Norris also previously worked for a decade as the associate director of Paralympic programs and other leadership roles for the U.S. Olympic Committee. Overall, Norris brings to the BOEC more than 15 years of experience in adaptive sport, community programs, fundraising and development.

Norris succeeds Bruce Fitch, who was the executive director for the BOEC for the past 12 years. Fitch announced his retirement late last year.

In the time since, the BOEC's board of trustees conducted a nationwide search to find a replacement, vetting more than 60 resumes and carrying out several intensive interviews before determining Norris best fit the future of their organization.

For more than four decades, the nonprofit BOEC has provided adults and youth with disabilities, serious illnesses and special needs outdoors opportunities via its adaptive sport and outdoor experiential education programs. The BOEC, based out of Breckenridge and Keystone, has provided more than 9,000 days of outdoor activities for participants through its Adaptive Ski & Wilderness Programs.