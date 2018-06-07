Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain Resort to open for summer season Friday

Both Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort will re-open operations for the summer season on Friday. Each resort will feature zip lines, obstacle course challenges and opening weekend giveaways, among other activities.

Copper Mountain

This summer will be slightly different at Copper Mountain as the resort will not have lift-serviced mountain biking, scenic lift rides or access to the Big Island Terrain Park until September at the earliest due to construction of the new American Flyer and American Eagle chairlifts. The resort will also not offer its Woodward Copper mountain biking camps this summer due to the construction.

However, Copper Mountain spokeswoman Taylor Prather said hiking and mountain biking access will still be available on the Colorado Trail through Copper. Also, the Copper Creek Golf Course will not be affected by the construction as the full course will be open for business from June 8 through early October.

The resort is still offering all of its Center Village activities all summer, including the Woodward WreckTangle obstacle course and the Rocky Mountain Coaster, which will be open for its first summer after opening last December.

The resort is also touting an opening weekend deal this Saturday and Sunday where visitors who spend $15 at one of Copper's on-mountain restaurants, bars or retail stores will be able to redeem that receipt for a free Summer Activity Day Pass at any of Copper's guest services locations. The stipulation is the free day pass offer must be redeemed the same day as the $15 purchase. Included in the summer activity day pass — which is typically $69 — are three bungees, one zip line ride, two passes through the Woodward WreckTangle, one ride on the Rocky Mountain Coaster and one go-kart session, plus unlimited access to mini-golf, lake activities and Copper's climbing wall.

The deal coincides with Copper's "Colorado Days" in Center Village, which will feature local artisans, food, live music and more. As part of "Colorado Days," visitors will be able to take a free family portrait from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Through the remainder of June, Copper's REI Adventure Station will open for its first summer season. The new Ales & Astronomy course, where instructors will discuss the constellations of the Northern Hemisphere over beer and wine while observing the stars from the top of Copper Mountain, is one of many outdoor education classes this summer. Other REI Adventure Station courses to be offered include Adventure Race Navigation Techniques, Backcountry Self Reliance and a Spikeball Tournament, among others.

On June 17, Copper Mountain's inaugural Summer Music Series will begin at 1 p.m.with a free concert featuring Blood, Sweat and Tears at 1 p.m. The music series will return on June 30 and July 1 with free performances from Jefferson Starship (June 30, 2 p.m.) and The Magpie Salute (July 1, 1 p.m.).

And on June 23 and June 24, the second annual Copper Mountain Film Festival returns with two free evenings of short and feature films for free. The event also features special guest speakers, Q&A's with the filmmakers and a screenwriting contest hosted by the Denver Filmmakers Collective.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge Ski Resort is anticipating a "festival-like atmosphere" for its opening weekend of Epic Discovery, including a Denver Zoo Show, live music, free giveaways and much more.

It all starts Friday at 9:30 a.m. when the resort's Epic Discovery summer activities open on Peak 8. Those who show up Friday morning between 10 a.m. and noon will have the opportunity to get a free personalized Epic Discovery button with their photo at the Peak 8 basecamp. Then throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., DJ Tidal Wave Dave will perform while prize giveaways will be offered at the Ski Hill Grill Patio on Peak 8.

Then from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the resort will kick off its new free scenic hikes with U.S. forest rangers, who will share their knowledge of Breckenridge's diverse flora and fauna during guided hikes beginning at Alpine Camp. As part of the first day of the scenic hikes, the resort is offering free Epic Discovery collapsible water bottles while supplies last.

On Saturday morning from 10–11 a.m., the Denver Zoo will host an interactive learning show at Peak 8 Basecamp. And on Saturday and Sunday mornings from noon to 2 p.m., Tina Ferguson will perform live music on the Ski Hill Grill Patio on Peak 8.

With Friday's opening, Breckenridge will also open its first full season of Epic Discovery, which includes adventure activities above the Colorado SuperChair at around 11,000 feet. These include the two-hour, 10-tower Expedition Zipline Tour, the 15-feature Alpineer Challenge Course and the 16-route Gold Summit Climbing Wall. The resort also added that mountain biking and bike haul operations will begin as soon as trail conditions permit.

For these and all other on-mountain adventure activities, the resort offers its new Value-Added Epic Discovery Passes. The value-added pass provides a family of four the chance to purchase three Ultimate Adventure passes and receive a fourth pass free. And the resort is also offering guests the chance to turn a half-day pass into a full day by permitting guests who purchase and use an Ultimate Adventure Pass after 2:30 p.m. to use the same pass the next day. The cost of the Ultimate Adventure Pass is $89 online and $62 for those 53 inches and shorter.

Also new this year at Breckenridge is the $29 "Dining At Altitude," lift and lunch at 11,000 feet on the Vista Haus deck, which is expected to open in mid-June.