Breckenridge the ‘Queen Stage’ for late-June, seven-day Boulder to Colorado Springs bike tour

After bypassing the county last year, the second annual Mavic Haute Route Rockies cycling tour will make a stop in Summit County, which will serve as the "Queen Stage" seven-day event in June.

From June 23-29, hundreds of cyclists will complete seven stages — including one time trial — over seven days, riding on high-altitude pavement passes and hardpack dirt roads. This event here in Colorado is one of a dozen races across the globe the European-based company OC Sport is putting on this summer.

"It's focused on providing a pro-level experience to amateurs," said race ambassador Jaime Brede of Breckenridge. "Some of the classic road stages, now they are providing that same experience here in North America."

"It's super grueling," Brede added. "It's 55,000 feet of climbing over the course of the week and you are doing at least 65-110 miles a day. So you really need to be trained up for it. That being said, anybody can do it, it's just a matter of when you start training."

The tour begins with a loop on the first day to and from Boulder before subsequent stages traverse to Winter Park and Avon before cyclists arrive in Breckenridge at the end of Stage 5 on Wednesday, June 27.

In describing that "Queen Stage" on Day 6 that will depart and return to Breckenridge, Brede said the 113-mile cycle will be the toughest test of the full seven days.

"It's going to be the biggest day, for sure," Brede said. "It's going to be really grueling."

On Day 5, cyclists will enter into Breckenridge after traversing over Tennessee Pass and Chalk Mountain as part of a 94.1-mile day. Then Day 6 here in Summit County will not only be the longest cycle of the seven days, it'll also require cyclists to climb up and over Swan Mountain, then Loveland Pass, then Guanella Pass and, finally, Hoosier Pass, before returning to Breckenridge.

The final Day 7 will require cyclists to top out above 14er Pikes Peak. That'll be after a shuttle from Breckenridge to Woodland Park, where Day 7 will depart.

Brede added that anyone interested in competing can email her at jaime_brede@yahoo.com to utilize a 10 percent discount to register for the race, which is currently priced at $2,295. The cost covers a complete rider's pack, course marshals, escorts, security and medical staff on the road, food, mechanical assistance on-course, daily massages and other amenities. Accommodation fees during the event are at an additional cost, starting at $845. Racers also can enter via a charity option through the Team Type 1 Foundation, the event's official charity partner. Race organizers say entering via the charity option could include a full reimbursement of hotel accommodations, the entry fee and more.

Brede added that the event is offering training plans such as for $50 with the Boulder-based company Training Peaks.

"The person who would have the most fun doing this is somebody that is up for an adventure," Brede said, "Someone well trained who is ready to spend seven days in the saddle. It's going to be an unparalleled experience as far as beauty and fitness and getting that pro-level bike race experience as an amateur."