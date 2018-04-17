Breckenridge to have 1K acres of skiable terrain through Sunday, most all on Peak 8

Peak 8 will be the site of the party If you're planning to ski or ride Breckenridge before the resort's lifts stop running for the winter season late-Sunday afternoon.

For this final week of the season, Breckenridge Ski Resort is offering approximately 1,000 acres of skiing and riding for all ability levels.

The majority of that open terrain through the resort's closing day, on Sunday, April 22, will be located on Peak 8 and accessed by the following lifts: BreckConnect Gondola, Quicksilver SuperChair, Peak 8 SuperConnect, Colorado SuperChair, Rocky Mountain SuperChair, Imperial Express SuperChair, 6-Chair, 5-Chair, T-Bar and Rip's Ride.

As of Monday, April 16, terrain on Peaks 6, 7, 9 (except the Silverthorne and Lower Sawmill trails) and 10 closed for the season. Guests staying at the base of Peak 7 and 9 can ski and ride back to the base of Peak 9 via Lower Sawmill and Silverthorne.

Food and beverage service will be available at the Vista Haus, The Maggie, Sevens, Ski Hill Grill and T-Bar through Sunday's closing day. The Breckenridge Ski & Snowboard School will also offer lessons for all ability levels out of Peaks 8 and 9 for the remainder of the season.

Saturday: Imperial Challenge

As part of the closing weekend festivities, on Saturday, April 21, the resort will play host to the 27th annual Imperial Challenge, a pseudo 6-mile triathlon that requires racers to ascend to the top of Peak 8 via run and/or cycle and snowboard or ski. Afterward, participants can celebrate their hard-fought races with food and drinks at the T-Bar's "Music with a View Series" on Peak 8 featuring Beau Thomas from NBC's "The Voice" and his band from 1:30–5:30 p.m.

To register for the Imperial Challenge, visit Mavsports.com/imperial-challenge.

Sunday: Breck Plunge

Then on Sunday, April 22, the resort will host its "Breck Plunge" signature closing day pond-skimming event. Afterward enjoy food, drinks and live music at the T Bar with Tina and Coco. Registration for the event begins on Thursday and is $25 per plunger, open to competitors ages 18 and over. For more information and to sign up, go to Breckenridge.com.