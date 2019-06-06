Breckenridge to host gold-panning championships June 14 to 16

Participants pan for gold during the 2018 Breckenridge Gold Panning Championships in downtown Breckenridge.

Courtesy Louie Traub, Breckenridge Tourism Office

The town of Breckenridge will celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Colorado Gold Rush with the Breckenridge Gold Panning Championships the weekend of June 14 to 16 in Blue River Plaza.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, will honor the town’s prospecting heritage, according to a news release from the town of Breckenridge.

Way back in the 19th century, early prospectors struck it rich in Breckenridge, panning for gold flakes and finding a 13.5-pound hunk of gold affectionately named “Tom’s Baby.”

For the event, Breckenridge brings in professional gold-panning teams from across the country to showcase their skills. The event is free and allows guests to try their hand by learning proper panning techniques and testing tools.

For more information, including a full event schedule, visit GoBreck.com.