Breckenridge to open terrain on Peaks 7-10 Wednesday; trails on all 3 of Keystone’s peaks open Friday

Come Wednesday, Dec. 27, terrain across four of Breckenridge Ski Resort's five peaks will be open while over at Keystone Resort, skiing on all three of its peaks will be open today.

Keystone started its night skiing this Wednesday and will continue every day through Sunday, Jan. 7.

Breckenridge

In just over a week, the amount of officially skiable acreage at Breckenridge will have nearly doubled, as for the holiday week the resort intends to have approximately 500 acres of terrain open. That'll be across Peaks 7, 8 and 9, with Peak 10 and the new six-passenger Falcon SuperChair set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

After both Keystone and Breckenridge received 2 inches of snow early Thursday morning, Breckenridge opened its intermediate Angel's Rest trail on Peak 7.

This weekend, the resort plans to open the intermediate Sundown trail on Peak 9, the Freeway Terrain Park — including the superpipe and four large jumps — on Peak 8, and additional connector trails and chairlifts.

Keystone

As part of today's opening of terrain on all three peaks, Keystone will open the intermediate Elk Run trail via the Outback Express chairlift.

Also, the intermediate Mozart trail will open for the first time this year and provide skiing and snowboarding access from Dercum Mountain to the base of Keystone's North Peak and access to additional trails on Dercum Mountain, such as new-to-open Silver Spoon and Flying Dutchman. And Keystone also plans to open its intermediate Haywood trail on Dercum Mountain by Sunday.

In Keystone's A51 terrain park, Easy Street will also open today and will join previously-opened terrain I-70, Park Lane and The Alley.