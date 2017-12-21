Breckenridge to open terrain on Peaks 7-10 Wednesday; trails on all 3 of Keystone’s peaks open Friday
December 21, 2017
Come Wednesday, Dec. 27, terrain across four of Breckenridge Ski Resort's five peaks will be open while over at Keystone Resort, skiing on all three of its peaks will be open today.
Keystone started its night skiing this Wednesday and will continue every day through Sunday, Jan. 7.
Breckenridge
In just over a week, the amount of officially skiable acreage at Breckenridge will have nearly doubled, as for the holiday week the resort intends to have approximately 500 acres of terrain open. That'll be across Peaks 7, 8 and 9, with Peak 10 and the new six-passenger Falcon SuperChair set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
After both Keystone and Breckenridge received 2 inches of snow early Thursday morning, Breckenridge opened its intermediate Angel's Rest trail on Peak 7.
This weekend, the resort plans to open the intermediate Sundown trail on Peak 9, the Freeway Terrain Park — including the superpipe and four large jumps — on Peak 8, and additional connector trails and chairlifts.
Recommended Stories For You
Keystone
As part of today's opening of terrain on all three peaks, Keystone will open the intermediate Elk Run trail via the Outback Express chairlift.
Also, the intermediate Mozart trail will open for the first time this year and provide skiing and snowboarding access from Dercum Mountain to the base of Keystone's North Peak and access to additional trails on Dercum Mountain, such as new-to-open Silver Spoon and Flying Dutchman. And Keystone also plans to open its intermediate Haywood trail on Dercum Mountain by Sunday.
In Keystone's A51 terrain park, Easy Street will also open today and will join previously-opened terrain I-70, Park Lane and The Alley.
Trending In: Sports
- Breckenridge to open terrain on Peaks 7-10 Wednesday; trails on all 3 of Keystone’s peaks open Friday
- Newcomers unseat multi-time defending ski-mo champs at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area race
- Vail will host 2018 Colorado Classic bike race stages, Breckenridge interested in 2019 return
- Ski patrollers explain the finer points of ski area etiquette
- Shiffrin: “I’m finding something new, some more speed.”
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge to open terrain on Peaks 7-10 Wednesday; trails on all 3 of Keystone’s peaks open Friday
- Former Summit County man charged with 2010 Elbert County murder of schoolteacher
- Citing high cost of living, Dillon Mayor Kevin Burns will not seek reelection
- Winter storms could bring 4 to 12 inches of snow to Summit County through Christmas Day