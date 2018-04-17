Breckenridge’s Bonenberger, Frisco’s Gionfriddo excel at 2018 USASA nationals at Copper Mountain
April 17, 2018
A week after Copper Mountain's own Fynn Bullock-Womble finished in second place in the highly competitive Boys Snowboard Breaker 12-13 division, a pair of Summit County locals also excelled in the stacked Freeski Breaker 12-13 division at the annual United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Championships at Copper Mountain Resort.
Axl Bonenberger continued to showcase he's one of the best young, up-and-coming freeskiers in the country by winning the slopestyle competition and placing in second place in the halfpipe competition for the Freeski Breaker 12-13 division. Bonenberger's success came after he was the overall 10-11 boys freeski champion at last year's USASA event.
To secure the 2018 Freeski Breaker 12-13 division slopestyle win, Bonenberger earned 2,065 points, 230 points more than Kai Morris of Carbondale. But Morris edged Bonenberger in the halfpipe competition, 1,570 points to 1,455 points.
Morris' first-place finish over Bonenberger's second-place finish in the halfpipe helped him win the overall Freeski Breaker 12-13 division title, as did Morris' fourth-place finish (1,425 points) in the ski cross competition, in which Bonenberger placed 27th (480 points).
Frisco's Noah Gionfriddo rounded-out an all-High Country Colorado podium sweep in the Freeski Breaker 12-13 division.
The Frisco resident amassed 3,885 total points over the three competitions — slopestyle, halfpipe and ski cross.
Recommended Stories For You
Gionfriddo showcased consistent success across all three disciplines, finishing in sixth place in the ski cross (1,295 points), seventh place in the halfpipe (1,080 points) and eighth place in slopestyle (1,510 points).
Full Results: 2018 USASA Nationals at Copper Mountain Resort
Freeski Breaker (12-13) Boys
1. Kai Morris, Carbondale, Colorado, 4830
2. Axl Bonenberger, Breckenridge, Colorado, 4000
3. Noah Gionfriddo, Frisco, Colorado, 3885
Freeski Breaker (12-13) Girls
1. Ava Surridge, Vail, Colorado, 3405
2. Hanna Faulhaber, Carbondale, Colorado, 2785
3. Elaina Krusiewski, West Dover, Vermont, 2605
Freeski Grommet (8-9) Boys
1. Owen Ciaglo, Glastonbury, Connecticut, 3105
2. Gavin Higashi, Dana Point, California, 2570
3. DJ Gray, Crowley Lake, California, 2490
Freeski Grommet (8-9) Girls
1. Finley Good, El Prado, New Mexico, 3175
2. Ainsley Larson, Bend, Oregon, 2880
3. Tatym Smith, Bend, Oregon, 2510
Freeski Jams (18-22) Men
1. Joseph Cawthon, Estacada, Oregon, 2365
2. Nick Imhoof, Laconia, New Hampshire, 2350
Freeski Junior (16-17) Men
1. Matthew Ruiter, Rocklin, California, 1875
Freeski Kahuna (50-59) Men
1. Pete Loughlin, South Lake Tahoe, California, 2875
Freeski Menehune (10-11) Boys
1. Campbell Burrows, Redlands, California, 4790
2. Ben Fethke, Boise, Idaho, 4450
3. Conrad Sweatman, Stowe, Vermont, 4045
Freeski Menehune (10-11) Girls
1. Kate Gray, Crowley Lake, California, 3225
2. Megan Ciaglo, Glastonbury, Connecticut, 3130
3. Marley Leavitt, Bend, Oregon, 2865
Freeski Open Class Men
1. Eli Vossler, Bend, Oregon, 1355
2. Dominic Bowler, Bend, Oregon, 1310
Freeski Open Class Women
1. Hannah Johnson, Bend, Oregon, 2075
Freeski Ruggie (7-and-under) Boys
1. Walker Woodring, Ketchum, Idaho, 3085
2. Barrett Beyer, Sun Valley, Idaho, 2840
3. Ariston Short, Bend, Oregon, 2300
Freeski Ruggie (7-and-under) Girls
1. Evelyn Hickey, Carlisle, Massachusetts, 3040
2. Riley Juricich, Irwin, Pennsylvania, 2745
3. Colby Loughlin, South Lake Tahoe, California, 2060
Freeski Youth (14-15) Men
1. James Kanzler, Wanship, Utah, 3585
2, Eli Derrick, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 2095
3. Noah Rodarte, Truckee, California, 1905
Freeski Youth (14-15) Women
1. Ali Macuga, Park City, Utah, 2835
2. Lizetta Dardenne-Ankringa, Mammoth Lakes, California, 2255
3. Emma Dardenne-Ankringa, Mammoth Lakes, California, 1720
Trending In: Sports
- At Copper Mountain Resort’s closing weekend, slopesoakers explain what makes a great pond skimmer (video)
- Slopesoakers at Copper Mountain soak up the spotlight (Photos, video)
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
- After Pyeongchang glory, Amy Purdy hopes to continue to push Adaptive Action Sports into future (includes podcast)
- Breckenridge to have 1K acres of skiable terrain through Sunday, most all on Peak 8
Trending Sitewide
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- At Copper Mountain Resort’s closing weekend, slopesoakers explain what makes a great pond skimmer (video)
- CAIC report: Victim yelled ‘we’re going for a ride’ as fatal Maroon Bowl avalanche broke