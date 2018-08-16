Breckenridge’s Eva Hagen caps Summit Trail Run Series with four wins in four tries
August 16, 2018
Summit Trail Running Series
Race No. 6: Carter Park
Age-group winner Age Time
8K Short course
Girl’s 13-17
Sadie Schroder 14 51:10
Women 18-29
Ruthie Boyd 21 41:42
Women 30-39
Jenny Wong 37 45:04
Women 40-49
Kim Benedict 46 47:02
Women 50-59
Eva Hagen 50 39:01
Women 60+
Jan Dudley 63 01:15:45
Boy’s 10-12
Will Bentley 11 39:54
Boy’s 13-17
Chris Rohlf 16 37:46
Men 18-29
Liam Meirow 22 34:13
Men 30-39
Jon Dorr 35 45:35
Men 40-49
Stephan Nicolas 48 43:55
Men 50-59
Scott Siriano 51 37:21
14K Long course
Girl’s 13-17
Grace Staberg 16 01:14:54
Women 18-29
Katie Williams 28 01:29:32
Women 30-39
Laura Portis 31 01:12:20
Women 50-59
Emily Boyd 52 01:26:35
Boy’s 13-17
Samuel Burke 15 01:05:23
Men 18-29
Chris Neale 26 01:27:54
Men 30-39
Trevor Wagner 32 01:07:19
Men 40-49
Michael Shambarger 43 01:07:14
Men 50-59
Michael Hagen 55 01:05:53
Men 60+
Doug Bugner 61 01:27:33
The 2018 Summit Trail Running Series concluded on Wednesday evening with the longest combined short- and long-course runs of the six-race summer event: the Carter Park 8K and 14K.
On the 5.16-mile short course, it was Liam Meirow who posted the fastest time of the 63 total runners across the dozen different divisions. In his first entry at any of this summer's long- or short-course series races, 22-year-old Meirow returned to the start and finish line at Breckenridge's Carter Park in 34 minutes and 23 seconds, which was 107 seconds faster than second-place finisher Joshua Ernst (36:00). For the entire summer, Ernst won the short course at the July 11 Baker's Tank 7K while also winning the short course at last week's Gold Run trailhead 11K.
The fastest female time on the short course on Wednesday was recorded by 50-year-old Eva Hagen. Hagen's time of 39:01 would have ranked her in the top three of the Men's 50-59 short-course race, as her performance was more than a fifth faster than any other woman in her division. Hagen's short-course victory also was more than 6 percent faster than any of the 28 other women who took to the short course on Wednesday, with 21-year-old Ruthie Boyd posting the second-fastest time.
On the season, Hagen won the Women's Short Course 50-59 division all four times she entered, only missing the Baker's Tank and Gold Run trailhead 7Ks. She was also the fastest overall short-course woman at three of those four events. Her only non-first-place showing was a third-place performance at the Horseshoe Gulch 6K.
In the Men's 50-59 division, Scott Siriano's time of 37:21 earned the 51-year-old his fourth first-place divisional showing at five events this summer, his lone hiccup being second place at French Gulch on June 27.
Boyd's second-place overall showing at the Carter Park 8K also capped a dynamite season for her. She finished in second place in the first two Women's Short Course 18-29 divisional races of the season before winning the women's short course overall title at Baker's Tank on July 11. Boyd skipped the Horsehoe Gulch 6K before returning at last week's Gold Run trailhead 7K with the fastest female time.
On the 8.86-mile long course, rising Summit High sophomore Samuel Burke put his exclamation point on a strong summer series by registering the fastest overall time of the 31 long-course runners. Burke's time of 01:05:23 beat out Men's Long Course 50-59 winner Michael Hagen by 20 seconds. For the entire summer, Burke won the Boy's Long Course 13-17 division for all of the final four series events. Including his Wednesday win, Hagen topped his age-group twice while finishing runner-up twice.
Much like the debut of Meirow on the short course, the fastest female time on the long course belonged to 31-year-old Laura Portis (01:12:20), who was running in her first series event of the summer.
