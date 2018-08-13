Breckenridge’s Martin-Williams wins again at Summit Trail Run series
August 13, 2018
2018 Summit Trail Running Series
Race No. 5 Gold Run Trailhead 7K/11K
Age-group division
Winner time age
7K short course
Girl’s 12 & Under
Anya Waldes 00:51:58 12
Girl’s 13-17
Logan Reid 00:46:29 13
Women 18-29
Ruthie Boyd 00:39:26 21
Women 30-39
Jenny Wong 00:45:44 37
Women 40-49
Kim Benedict 00:45:33 46
Women 50-59
Elaine L Gort 01:04:25 50
Women 60+
Sunjun Kang 01:04:19 60
Boy’s 12 & Under
Will Bentley 00:40:52 11
Boy’s 13-17
Zac Witman 00:34:09 17
Men 18-29
Joshua Ernst 00:36:33 23
Men 30-39
Brian Dahl 00:45:01 31
Men 40-49
Todd Olsen 00:39:18 43
Men 50-59
Scott Siriano 00:37:06 51
Men 60+
Elliott Henry 00:50:09 72
11K long course
Girl’s 13-17
Grace Staberg 01:00:56 16
Women 18-29
Brooke Steinkopf 01:05:33 27
Women 30-39
Rebecca Lewandowski 01:02:54 33
Women 40-49
Robyn Poulson 01:18:45 42
Women 50-59
Emily Boyd 01:10:48 52
Women 60+
Brigitta Linzbichler 02:13:45 71
Boy’s 12 & Under
Ryan Hughes 01:20:35 10
Boy’s 13-17
Samuel Burke 00:58:36 15
Men 18-29
Mason Mitchell 00:57:27 27
Men 30-39
Trevor Wagner 00:57:29 32
Men 40-49
Mark Martin-Williams 00:53:43 44
Men 50-59
John McCray 01:02:03 53
Men 60+
Doug Bugner 01:14:09 61
For the third time this summer, Breckenridge local Mark Martin-Williams won his division at the Summit Trail Running Series.
At the Wednesday evening Gold Run trailhead 7K and 11K, the fifth of six trail running series events in the summer series, the 44-year-old Martin-Williams also won the overall 11K race. Of the 35 men and women who took to the Gold Run course among 13 different divisions, Martin-Williams' time of 34 minutes and 9 seconds was more than two minutes faster than any other runner. Martin-Williams' mark was also nearly eight minutes faster than the second-place runner in the Long Course Men's 40-49 group, 41-year-old Ryan Soderberg (01:01:49).
The second-fastest long-course runner on the 11K course was 27-year-old Mason Mitchell, who finished in 57:27 competing in the Men's 18-29 division, just two seconds faster than 32-year-old Trevor Wagner, who was competing in the Men's 30-39 division. The second- and third-place overall finishers, Mitchell and Wagner, respectively won their divisions.
Samuel Burke, 15, and Matt Adams, 33, rounded out the top five of the overall long-course finishers. Burke was the fastest runner younger under 27 years old, with a time of 58:36. It was Burke's third straight first-place showing in his division and fourth consecutive top-five time.
It was Adams' first divisional win in the four Summit Trail Run series events he's participated in this summer. He's finished in the top five at all four races.
The best woman's time on the Gold Run long course belonged to Grace Staberg (sixth overall, 01:00:56). Staberg completed the course just under two minutes faster than the dozen total women who took to the long course. It was Staberg's third consecutive and fourth total division win.
Fifty-nine runners completed the 7K short course, with 17-year-old Zac Witman racing to the best overall time (34:09). The pace was more than two minutes faster than Joshua Ernst (36:33) who won the Men's 18-29 division. It was Witman's first win of the season after finishing in second-place in his division at the July 25 Horeshoe Gulch 6K event. Ernst has finished in the top five in all the short-course races this season, previously winning the overall short-course race at the Baker's Tank 7K on July 11.
Scott Siriano (37:06) and Todd Olsen (39:18) — who won the Men's 50-59 and Men's 40-49 divisions, respectively — rounded out the overall short-course top five along with the top overall women's finisher Ruthie Boyd (39:26). Twenty-one-year-old Boyd's time was more than six minutes faster than any of the 20 other female competitors. Boyd also won the Baker's Tank short-course overall race this summer.
The 4.89-mile race required 578-feet of elevation gain, topping out at 9,964 feet. It began and concluded at the Gold Run Road trailhead in Breckenridge, hitting the Upper Flume, Mike's, Middle Flume and Tom's Baby trails. The 7.23-mile long-course trail required 642 feet of elevation gain, topping out at 9,890 feet. It also began and concluded at the Gold Run Road trailhead, hitting Gold Run Road and the Upper Flume, Lower Flume, Mike's, Middle Flume and Tom's Baby trails. The series is set to conclude this Wednesday with the Carter Park 8K and 15K. For more information, visit bit.ly/2KUkrd4
