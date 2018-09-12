Breckenridge’s Matthew Meier advances to final of hometown tennis tournament

The Breckenridge Recreation Center hosted its Intermountain Colorado Breckenridge National Tennis Rating Program Tournament from Friday through Sunday, with more than 50 players competing across nine different men's, women's and mixed singles and doubles divisions.

In the highly competitive 8.5 mixed doubles division, Tim and Stephanie Grayson of Boulder won the three-team round-robin division. The duo dropped only five games across four winning sets in two matches.

There was exciting action in the final of the men's combined 8.0 doubles division. Douglas Turner of Englewood and Brian Varner of Parker defeated Robert Cochran of Highlands Ranch and Thomas Samuleson of Castle Rock in the final round. Turner and Varner took the first set 6-4, lost the second set 7-6 and then won the tiebreak 10-7.

In the combined women's 7.5 doubles division, Angela D'Alessandro of Parker and Holly Kortum of Castle Pines teamed to win the final 6-4, 6-4 over Darlene Warmouth of Colorado Springs and Kathleen White of Monument.

The team of Del and Kristi Creps of Colorado Springs rallied to win the combined 7.0 mixed doubles final versus Thomas and Kristi Samuleson of Castle Rock. After dropping the first set 6-2 to the Creps, the Samuelsons bounced back in the second set to win 6-3 before the Creps took the match 10-6 in the tiebreaker.

Of the local Summit County entrants, Matthew Meier of Breckenridge had the best showing of the day. Meier competed in the men's 4.5 singles division and advanced to the finals after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ben Myers of Frisco. In the divisional final, Meier lost to Bryan Nykerk of Denver 6-2, 6-2.

Other Summit County competitors included: Laura Amedro of Frisco, Nancy Byker of Breckenridge, David Evans of Breckenridge, Susan Feldmann of Frisco, Jairus Greene of Frisco, Julie Hedman of Silverthorne and Anne O'Brien of Dillon.

The Breckenridge NTRP Tournament uses the United States Tennis Association's self-rating system to classify tennis players of different skill levels into different playing divisions. A player at the 3.5 level is considered more of a beginner tennis player while players with a self-rating of 6.0 to 7.0 — or higher, in this tournament's case — are skilled enough to compete at a junior, collegiate or national level.