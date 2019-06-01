Breckenridge’s Mitchell top local finisher at Run The Rockies half-marathon; Frisco’s Broecker wins 10K

After winter’s copious snowfall rerouted the traditional Run The Rockies race route from Tenmile Canyon, runners were blessed with ideal summer-like conditions for Saturday morning’s race, which meandered along the nooks and crannies of Frisco’s recpath.

In the end, Franklin Reilly, 20, of Edwards won the 84-runner half-marathon event with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 12 seconds. Reilly’s championship time was 80 seconds ahead of the top Summit County finisher in the half-marathon, Mason Mitchell, 27, of Breckenridge (01:28:32). Mitchell was joined in the half-marathon top-10 by four more locals, including third-place finisher Paul Steinweg, 28, of Breckenridge (01:30:28) and fourth-place finisher Mark Martin-Williams, 45, of Breckenridge.

Summit High School cross-country star Grace Staberg, 17, was next up for top Summit County half-marathon finishers, finishing in eighth-place overall and as the top female overall, with a time of 01:45:31. Staberg’s time was about a minute ahead of the second-place overall female half-marathon finisher, Hannah Henderson, 23, of Denver (01:46:37).

The overall half-marathon top-10 was rounded out by the fifth-best half-marathon time from Summit County local and Summit High distance-runner Jeremiah Vaille, 17, of Summit Cove (10th, 01:47:29).

Other Summit County locals who finished in the top 25 of Saturday’s half-marathon included Kelly Steinweg, 38, of Breckenridge (19th, 2:00:46), Jason Rush, 45, of Breckenridge (20th, 2:01:52) and Emily Sandberg, 19, of Frisco (24th, 2:03:31).

More than 160 runners took to the race’s 10K format, won by Eric Broecker, 44, of Frisco with a time of 39 minutes and 21 seconds. Broecker’s time was more than three minutes faster than any of the 163 other runners in the 10K race, including second-place finisher Dominyk Remeikis, 14, of Breckenridge (42:40).

A group of five more Summit County locals rounded out the 10K race’s top seven finishers, including Joseph Stover, 20, of Frisco (third, 44:49), Zach McBride, 14, of Breckenridge (fourth, 45:31), Paul Hans, 17, of Breckenridge (fifth, 46:52), Chris Rohlf, 17, of Dillon (sixth, 47:16) and Sam Haynes, 15, of Breckenridge (seventh, 47:49). Other top-25 local finishers included Jaime Falcon, 40, of Breckenridge (ninth, 48:18), Peter Haynes, 17, of Breckenridge (11th, 49:47), Jenny Wong, 37, of Dillon (15th, 51:19) and Reid Storch, 52, of Silverthorne (55:35).