Breckenridge’s Women’s Ski Week returns Feb. 11-16, adds ‘Ladies and Lagers’ night

Women's Ski Week at Breckenridge Ski Resort — an event that prides itself as "designed by women, for women" — will return for its fourth consecutive year at the resort from Feb. 11-16.

New this year, the event has added a "Ladies and Lagers" night scheduled for Feb. 15 at the 9600 Kitchen restaurant at the DoubleTree at Breckenridge Ski Resort — to which women and men over the age of 21 are welcome.

Costumes and colors are once again encouraged for the annual "Get the Girls Out Ski Day," which will kick off the week's festivities on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. Registration is free online ahead of time and $75 lift tickets are available for purchase at WomensSkiWeek.com.

The week will also consist of the free women's-only Base Layer Yoga event, sponsored by Helly Hansen, which will take place in One Ski Hill Place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m. As part of the event, participants will receive complimentary gear and a free hour of yoga and stretching with a certified instructor. The resort is welcoming any and all females to join throughout the week, as no pre-registration is necessary and mats are provided.

Women's Ski Week will also again feature its three-day Women's Camp, from Feb. 14-16. As part of the three-day program, female instructors will take small groups of female students out on the mountain to work on fundamentals to help them get to their next level skiing. The resort is highly encouraging pre-registration online ahead of time for the program.

"This learning environment has been proven to allow for work on the mental and physical skills of skiing to lessen barriers that prevent improvement," the resort said in its press release.

The week's events will also feature the resort's Women & Wine lesson and après event, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, an event that is also offered every Wednesday throughout the season. This half-day women's-only lesson begins at 1:15 p.m., and ends with a complimentary glass of wine. The resort is also highly encouraging pre-registration for this event at the WomensSkiWeek.com website.