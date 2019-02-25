Breck’s Shelden, Dillon’s Hewitt win Frisco Freeze Fat Bike races

















Third annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Frisco Nordic Center Summit County finishers Pro open men 1. Taylor Shelden Breckenridge 42:24 5. Kurt Sorensen Dillon 48:18 Open women 1. Veronica Hewitt Dillon 01:02:08 3. Lori Antolec Frisco 01:10:12 Open men 18-39 2. Lee Hewitt Dillon 56:02 Open Men 40-49 3. Andrew Berget Breckenridge 54:32 6. Bernie Romero Dillon 57:51 9. Greg Exline Silverthorne 01:01:09 Open Men 50+ 2. John Feather Frisco 56:22 5. Paul Taylor Silverthorne 1:16:05

Breckenridge cyclist Taylor Shelden pedaled to the fastest time at Saturday’s Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race on the 14-kilometer course at the Frisco Nordic Center.

Forty-one cyclists competed in the third annual race, where Shelden completed the course in a time of 42 minutes and 24 seconds, more than a minute faster than runner-up Tony Baca Soto of Longmont (43:47). Shelden and Baca Soto were joined in the overall and pro open men’s podium positions by Ross Delaplane of Golden (45:09).

Veronica Hewitt of Dillon won the open women division at Saturday’s race with a time of 01:02:08. Hewitt’s ride was more than five seconds faster than runner-up Betsey Williford of Arvada (01:07:12) while Lori Antolec of Frisco finished in third place at 01:10:12.

Lee Hewitt of Dillon finished in second place in the men’s 18-39 division, his time of 56:02 just a half-minute off the pace of divisional winner Spencer Hodges of Nashville (55:27).

In the men’s 40-49 division, Andrew Berget of Breckenridge took third place with a time of 54:32, two minutes off of the winning pace of 48:37 by Mark Meadows of Littleton (48:37). In the men’s 50+ division, John Feather of Frisco raced to a time of 56:22, more than a minute behind the winning time of Russ Asleson of Colorado Springs (55:03).