 Calgary may bid for 2026games | SummitDaily.com

Calgary may bid for 2026games

The Associated Press
Morry Gash / AP | AP

Men's slopestyle medalists, from left, Canada's Max Parrot, silver, United States's Red Gerard, gold, and Canada's Mark McMorris, bronze, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 11.

Calgary is considering a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, with the cost of the games estimated at $5.23 billion.

Calgary voters will decide on Nov. 13 whether they want to host the games.

Calgary 2026 bid corporation chief executive officer Mary Moran told the Calgary council the $5.23 billion figure was calculated in 2018 dollars. She says the total could be $5.99 billion by 2026.

The 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, cost about $7.7 billion.

Calgary 2026 says the required public investment from taxpayers — which comes from the city, provincial and federal governments — would be about $3 billion.

The remainder would be paid for privately via ticket sales, merchandising, licensing, corporate sponsorships and a contribution from the International Olympic Committee in cash and services.