Organizations celebrate improvements to Quandary Peak trail

Hikers walk along the main trail to Summit County's Quandary Peak, August 2017. The National Forest Foundation is celebrating Quandary's marked train sustainability improvement with a celebratory hike on June 21.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The National Forest Foundation, Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Wildland Restoration Volunteers and Rocky Mountain Youth Corps are celebrating Quandary Peak’s marked improvement in trail sustainability.

In 2017, the National Forest Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and other partners launched the Find Your Fourteener campaign to address needed trail maintenance at Quandary and other iconic Colorado peaks. The campaign’s goal is to increase the pace and scale of improvements to sustainable recreation opportunities on Colorado’s 14ers. Quandary was considered a priority area due to very high use that was degrading the trail as well as Forest Service budget cuts forcing prioritization of funds elsewhere.