Colorado Parks & Wildlife to hold Hunter Education Class at Blue Valley Sportsman’s Club this weekend

A Colorado Parks & Wildlife Hunter Education Class will be held at the Blue Valley Sportsman’s Club north of Silverthorne this weekend.

The class will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both days must be attended. The cost of the course is $10.

With successful completion of the course, students qualify for their CPW Hunter Education card, which is needed for a Colorado Hunting License.

The Blue Valley Sportsman’s Club is located at Mile Post 128.1 on Colorado Highway 9, approximately 27 miles north of Silverthorne. This weekend’s instructors are scheduled to be Merle Schultz, Joe Ortiz and Thekla Schultz. The event is sponsored by the Summit Range Association. You can email Rangemaster@summitrange.org for more info about this weekend’s class.

CPW says the basic purpose of their Hunter Education class is to teach hunters to be safe, legal and responsible. Topics covered include wildlife management, wildlife identification, ethics, laws and regulations and firearms safety and handling. The Hunter Education course takes place via an in-person, classroom setting, complete with a written test and a live-fire exercise.

To register, visit CPW.State.Co.US/Learn/Pages/HE-Traditional-Classes.aspx.