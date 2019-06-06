Colorado Ski Country USA: Record skier visits anticipated in Colorado

Skiers prepare to hop off a chairlift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last month in the midst of a spring snow storm that dropped more than 6 inches of powder overnight at the Summit County ski area at the Continental Divide.

Courtesy Katherine Fuller, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Colorado Ski Country USA announced at its annual meeting in Denver on Thursday that it’s expecting a new statewide record for skier visits of 13.8 million for this skiing and riding season.

The nonprofit organization tasked with promoting skiing and riding across the state also reported skier visits at its 23-member ski resorts increased 13% compared with last season’s total, which is nearly 12% above the five-year average.

The organization clarified that Thursday’s announcement reflects a percentage increase that includes the current makeup of the association and is adjusted for the departure of Crested Butte from the organization’s membership before this season. Vail Resorts skier visits also are not included in the percentage increase.

Ski Country’s numbers were buoyed by strong months in February and March, which featured record or near-record snow totals and set up a strong end to the season. Five member ski areas announced season extensions, including Aspen Mountain and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which will be spinning lifts this weekend.

Skier visits are the industry metric used to track participation in skiing and snowboarding. A skier visit represents a person participating in the sport of skiing or snowboarding for any part of one day at a mountain resort or ski area. The organization said its numbers are preliminary and subject to final adjustment.