Colorado Ski Country USA’s Passport Program offers 66 days of free skiing to any 5th grader

Once again this winter, Colorado Ski Country USA's fifth- and sixth- grade "Passport Program" will provide fifth graders from near or far the chance to ski or ride a maximum of 66 days across 22 different resorts and ski areas for free. And for the current price of $105, the same program will allow sixth graders the chance to ski or ride a maximum of 88 days at the same 22 resorts and ski areas at a cost of less than $1.20 per day.

The Passport Program allows fifth-grade students from within the state to ride three days each at those 22 different resorts and ski areas, which locally include: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Ski Cooper, Copper Mountain Resort and Loveland Ski Area. No purchase is necessary for the fifth-grade program, as all steps are included in the registration process at: https://www.coloradoski.com/passport.

The Passport Program provides sixth graders four days of skiing or snowboarding at each of the 22 participating resorts and ski areas for a total current price of $105.

Both the fifth- and sixth-grade passes are open to students from within the state or outside of Colorado. Also as part of the program, fifth graders who have never skied or snowboarded are eligible for a free lesson and equipment rental. Also as part of the program, presenting sponsor Christy Sports is providing a free equipment rental to all Passport families.

The price for the sixth-grade pass will increase to $125, at a yet-to-be announced date later in the early-season sales time period. The pass will remain open at that price through Jan. 31, 2018.

Participating resorts in the 2018-19 Passport program also include: Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Howelsen Hill, Hesperus, Kendall Mountain, Monarch, Powderhorn, Purgatory, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight, Telluride, Winter Park and Wolf Creek. The only blackout dates for the 2018-19 season are at Wolf Creek from Dec. 27-31.

The Passport Program was established in 1996. Since, more than 200,000 kids have participated.

Before registering, Colorado Ski Country USA recommends registrants have a digital version of an official document — like a previous year's report card, school schedule, or anything that would prove your child is in 5th or 6th grade — handy for verification. Also, if a child is a 5th grader and received a Passport brochure from a teacher at school, this has a unique registration code that can be used.

If you have any further questions regarding the Passport Program, you can email passport@coloradoski.com or call (303) 866-9707, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.