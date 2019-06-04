Copper Creek Golf Course to open five holes Friday, aiming for 18 holes June 14

Copper Creek Golf Course will open for the season Friday with five holes available to a limited number of golfers. The course hopes to open its full 18-hole playing surface, weather permitting, to all members of the public the following Friday, June 14.

Copper Mountain Resort spokeswoman Taylor Prather said the delay in opening 18 holes is due to last month’s snowfall and lingering low temperatures.

On Friday, Prather said Copper will open holes three through seven to passholders only. Copper Creek also will open its golf shop and hitting cage to passholders beginning Friday. Prather said the restriction to passholders for the time being is due to the limited number of holes available.

Copper Creek season golf passes are currently listed at $559 with a cart and $449 without a cart through Monday. Copper Creek also is selling four packs through Monday for $199.

For more information, visit CopperColorado.com/golf.