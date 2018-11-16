Copper Mountain begins 2018-19 with ideal conditions spread across East, West villages
November 16, 2018
Ninety-six-year-old Frank Walter meandered with his son, Larry, through the hallways of Copper Station on Friday morning after pushing the button on his favorite Copper Mountain Resort chairlift, the Super Bee, to start the 2018-19 season.
And as the father-son duo passed by the elite international alpine ski racers who call Copper's East Village home each autumn for preseason training, Larry had a question for a group of them.
"Do you think you'll be skiing at 96, mate?"
It's been the tradition for years now to have "Frank," as most everyone around Copper knows him, serve the skiing and snowboarding role equivalent to a car racing grand marshal who tells racers to "start their engines."
With Frank pushing the button on the Super Bee lift on Friday, skiers and riders who regard Copper Mountain as their home began their season with access to 275 acres of skiable terrain spread across Copper's East and West villages.
For Frank, now sporting a fresh "96" on the back of his customary yellow ski jacket, skiing Copper will have to wait until Monday, due to the weekend crowds he and Larry anticipated over Copper's opening weekend festivities.
That said, early-season riders took to the fast groomers and bountiful powder stashes all around Copper on Friday. Check out our photo spread for some of the best shots that speak to the essence of the bluebird sky day.
