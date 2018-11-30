Copper Mountain opens more terrain across resort

Copper Mountain Resort on Friday continued to roll out more terrain for the season, including beginner to advanced terrain accessible via the resort's East, Center or West Villages.

Out of the Super Bee lift in East Village, skiers and riders for the first time this season had access to Lower Encore and the advanced run 17 Glade. Copper also opened up the advanced, above-tree-line Bariloche run off of the Storm King lift.

Out of the Center Village/West Village area, the beginner Coppertone trail opened for the season, as did the beginner runs See & Ski and Upper and Lower Leap Frog, Lower Sluice and Lower Loverly. In this area, Copper also opened the intermediate runs Liberty and I-Dropper and the advanced runs Sail Away Glade and Cache Glade.

And above tree line at the west end of the resort, Copper opened up access to the advanced, above-tree-line run Far West via the Celebrity Ridge lift.

On Friday afternoon, though Copper's American Eagle and American Flyer lifts were not yet spinning in Center Village, Copper also had open a majority of its American Eagle-accessed terrain and several other runs in the American Flyer area, including the beginner trail Coppertone and the Woodwinds Traverse.