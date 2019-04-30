Copper Mountain Resort to open for summer on June 14

This photo from last July showcases Copper Mountain Resort during the summer season, as a helicopter transports a chairlift tower during construction. This summer Copper Mountain will open for the season on June 14 and will again conduct new chairlift construction, this time the new Tucker Mountain Chairlift at Tucker Mountain on the resort's back side.

Courtesy Tripp Fay, Copper Mountain Resort

This summer, Copper Mountain Resort’s on-mountain offerings will look a little different than years past due to construction of the new mid-mountain lodge at the top of the American Eagle chairlift, Copper Mountain spokeswoman Taylor Prather said in an email last week.

Copper will reopen on Friday, June 14, with scenic chairlift rides on the Union Creek Quad out of the resort’s West Village while other activities, yet to be announced, will also open that day out of Copper’s Center Village, Prather said. The spokeswoman said in the email that mountain biking will follow in early July, depending on conditions.

The resort’s Copper Creek Golf Course is also scheduled to open on Friday, June 7, offering a full, 18-hole course through the entire summer. Copper’s summertime events will also feature a Mac & Cheese Fest, Guitar Town and Copper Country, plus a brand-new music series called “Copper Live.”

This summer, Prather said the resort will also put in the work to reinvent its “lawn” area that exists between the American Flyer chairlift and the American Eagle in Center Village.

“This will become an exceptional venue for live music and summer events,” Prather said. “… While construction of the reimagined ‘lawn’ area will be taking place there will still be plenty of fun to be had.”