Corning, Gerard, Mack, 53 other top international snowboarders slated for March Burton U.S. Open in Vail

Silverthorne snowboarders Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Kyle Mack will join 53 other elite snowboarders from the U.S. and abroad to take part in next month's Burton U.S. Open.

The 36th annual event returns to Vail Mountain March 5-10, and for many top riders it will be their first major competition after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics conclude on Feb. 25.

Other competitors scheduled to compete are: Anna Gasser, Antoine Truchon, Benjamin Ferguson, Brock Crouch, Brooke Voigt, Carlos Garcia Knight, Chas Guldemond, Chase Josey, Christy Prior, Darcy Sharpe, Emil Ulsletten, Enni Rukajarvi, Eric Beachemin, Fridjof Tischendorf, Hailey Langland, Iouri Podladtchikov, Jamie Anderson, Jamie Nicholls, Judd Henkes, Julia Marino, Katie Ormerod, Marcus Kleveland, Mark McMorris, Matthew Ladley, Max Parrot, Michael Ciccarelli, Miyabi Onitsuka, Mons Roisland, Pat Burgener, Raibu Katayama, Reira Iawbuchi, Roope Tonteri, Ryan Stassel, Scotty James, Sebastian de Buck, Sebastien Toutant, Seppe Smits, Shaun White, Silje Norendal, Sina Candrian, Spencer O'Brien, Stale Sandbech, Sven Thorgren, Takeru Otsuka, Tiarn Collins, Sorgeir Berrem, Tyler Nicholson, Ville Paumola, Yimei Zhang, Yuka Fujimori, Yuki Kadono, Yuto Totsuka and Zoi Sadowski Synnott.

The longest-running event in competitive snowboarding, the event will kick-off on Tuesday, March 6 with the Burton U.S. Open Junior Jam featuring a field of the top halfpipe riders aged 14 and under. Sixteen boys and eight girls will battle it out in the 22-foot superpipe. The young riders will compete for a piece of the $2,000 prize purse and the opportunity to compete alongside the pros in Thursday's halfpipe semi-finals. The slopestyle finals are then slated for Friday, with Saturday's halfpipe finals rounding out the week.

On Wednesday, March 7, the pro competition will get underway with the world's top riders competing in the men's and women's slopestyle semi-finals. On Thursday, March 8, the men's and women's halfpipe semi-finals will take place. Finalists will compete for the $343,000 prize purse.

The event will also have an expanded free live concert series in Vail, though the full entertainment announcement hasn't occurred yet. The entertainment will feature the newly-added Shakedown indoor venue.

It's sixth consecutive year at Vail Mountain, Burton will once again provide free snowboard and binding demos for riders to try out all of the newest 2018 equipment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the new Step On on-snow demo experience. Burton Girls will be offering demos and a free Burton Girls Ride Day for the ladies. And kids 3-6 will be able to session the kids learn-to-ride Riglet Park and try out free Burton demo equipment and lessons.

Last year, American veteran Shaun White defended his U.S. Open halfpipe title with a history-making run including a Cab double cork 1440 — his first in competition — to earn a 10-point lead. For the women, then-16-year-old phenom Chloe Kim defended her title, improving her score with each consecutive run with tricks including a massive frontside 1080 tail grab.

In slopestyle, Austria's Anna Gasser won her first Burton U.S. Open title by putting down arguably the greatest women's slopestyle run of all time, with heavy rail combos and massive air that included a Cab double underflip. And Mark McMorris of Canada won the men's slopestyle with a run that featured spins all four ways including a huge switch backside triple cork 1620 melon — the first time he had ever landed this trick in a slopestyle contest.

At last year's slopestyle final, Corning finished in fifth with a score of 79.20 while Gerard took seventh with a score of 76.85.

All five days of action will be broadcast online with slopestyle and halfpipe finals airing live on Red Bull TV and locally in Colorado on TV8. All other semi-finals and Junior Jam competition will air live on BurtonUSOpen.com.

The finals competitions will also be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 2.