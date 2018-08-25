CPW to host Sept. 22 Heeney meeting on future of Green Mountain Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will come to the Lower Blue Community Center in Heeney next month for a public information meeting concerning the condition of Green Mountain Reservoir.

CPW aquatic biologist Jon Ewert out of Hot Sulphur Springs is scheduled to be in attendance at the meeting, currently slated for Saturday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

Potential topics to be discussed include:

The plan to eradicate northern pike from the fishery; the presence of gill lice, a naturally occurring phenomena which is depleting the salmon population; the possibility of the reservoir being infected with the quagga mussel and zebra mussel; and the potential of milfoil, an invasive aquatic plant found in other water systems.

In an email sent out to Heeney residents, Heeney local Mark Eatherton said the above situations, especially the mussel and milfoil problems, could result in the eventual closure of the reservoir for recreational purposes.

"The fishery appears to have suffered significantly from the introduction of the northern pike," Eatherton wrote, "with many long time fishermen claiming reductions in trout fish catches of 90 percent and more."

Eatherton added that the U.S. Forest Service's realty specialist Anna Bengston and Dillon District recreation staff officer Jim Fiorelli will be in attendance. The forest service has offered to acquire local feedback about the issues surrounding unauthorized use of docks at the reservoir as well as long-term plans for managing boaters' access to the lake. A discussion about local wildlife with a CPW representative may also take place.