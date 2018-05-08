CPW’s annual Partners in the Outdoors Conference features 30 sessions at Breckenridge’s Beaver Run Resort

This Wednesday through Friday, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) descends on Breckenridge's Beaver Run Resort for the annual Partners in the Outdoors Conference, and this year's focus is on "working to advanced Colorado by investing in the outdoors."

"We will explore the following question," writes CPW director Bob Broscheid in the event program. "How can our efforts to invest in outdoor recreation and conservation support a viable economy, a healthy population and the future of our outdoor heritage?"

Speaking Tuesday, Dan Zimmerer, CPW's partnership coordinator, said the conference is sold out, at capacity with 500 attendees representing more than 200 organizations from across the state.

There will be three keynote speakers across Thursday and Friday, beginning with a Thursday lunch hour opening keynote by Outdoor Industry Association executive director Amy Roberts. Roberts will specifically discuss the takeaways from national and state-based economics of the outdoors reports and touch on results from the association's recent State Funding Mechanisms for Outdoor Recreation report and the Conservation in the West poll.

At Thursday night's awards banquet at the Beaver Run Resort, Becky Humphries, the chief executive officer of the National Wild Turkey Federation, will share her perspectives on advancing outdoor recreation and conservation based on her time leading both a state natural resources agency and a national conservation organization. Humphries will also speak about her role on the Blue Ribbon Panel, which has led to the formation of the Alliance for America's Fish and Wildlife.

And on Friday at noon, Colorado blind adventurer and inspirational speaker Erik Weihenmayer, who has climbed the world's Seven Summits, will return to Breckenridge for the event's closing keynote, focused on his "No Barriers" organization and his memoir "Touch the Top of the World."

On Thursday, Broscheid will also speak to conference attendees about the various initiatives that the agency is undertaking to ensure advancing investing in the outdoors in Colorado, specifically CPW's efforts to develop the next Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

The three-day event will also feature dozens of breakout sessions focused on the following seven CPW "Shape How We Invest For Tomorrow" principles: Public Lands, Private Lands, Working Together, Minimize Impact, Management and Education Science-Based Decisions and Stable Funding.

The "Public Lands" breakout sessions will include: Management of Multiple-use Recreation on Public Lands (Thursday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.); The Most Successful Partner in Land Management: American Indian Tribes (Thursday, 1:15-2:30 p.m.); A New Agenda for Purple State Public Land Decisions: Insights from "The Public" Summit (Thursday, 2:45-4 p.m.); Fireside Chat: Access, Use and Permitting on Public Lands (Friday, 8:45-10 a.m.); The Carrying Capacity of Public Lands (Friday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.).

The "Private Lands" sessions include: New Frontiers: Conserve, Redevelop, Undevelop (Thursday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.); Economics of Conservation in Colorado (Thursday, 1:15-2:30 p.m.); 250,000 Acres Later — The Future of the Habitat Stamp Program (Thursday, 2:45-4 p.m.), The Foundation and Future of Wildlife Conservation (Friday, 8:45-10 a.m.); Donor-Centric Fundraising or: How I Got Over Asking for Money and Started Having Fun (Friday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.).

The "Working Together" sessions include: Conservation through Recreation: Creating Colorado's Outdoor Stewards One Kick-A** Event at a Time (Thursday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.); Outdoor Recreation Trends, Issues, and Opportunities in Colorado: Results from Two Statewide Surveys (Thursday, 1:15-2:30 p.m.); Inspiring a generation: GOCO Partners Lead Movement to Connect Youth with the Outdoors (Thursday, 2:45-4 p.m.); The Nexus Between Recreation and Conservation Values (Friday, 8:45-10 a.m.); Health and the Outdoors (Friday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.).

The "Minimize Impact" sessions include: Electric Bicycles: A Primer on the Technology & Land Manager Tools (Thursday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.); Attention Colorado Tourists: Leave No Trace (Thursday, 1:!5-2:30 p.m.); Shaping Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Goals for the Next Five Years. Help Inform Colorado's SCORP (Thursday, 2:45-4 p.m.); Conservation Energy & Stewardship (Friday, 8:45-10 a.m.); Statewide Initiatives: Conservation, Stewardship and the Outdoor Industry (Friday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.).

The "Management and Science-based Decisions" sessions include: Igniting Change for Responsible Recreation: Messaging for the Masses (Thursday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.); Empowering Family-based Conservation Leadership in Metro Denver (Thursday, 1:15-2:30 p.m.); You Can't Be Who You Can't See: Building an Inclusive Workforce (Thursday, 2:45-4 p.m.); What's the Buzz? Research at the rattlesnake-human interface (Friday, 8:45-10 a.m.); Outdoor Wars: You are the Force that Must Awaken (Friday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.).

The "Stable Funding" sessions include: Natural Leaders: The Future of Colorado's Outdoors (Thursday, 10:15-11 a.m.); Economic Development and the Outdoor Industry (Thursday, 1:15-2:30 p.m.); How Communities are Growing Their Outdoor Industry (Thursday, 2:45-4 p.m.); The Stimulus Of Natural Surface Trails to Grow Communities (Friday, 8:45-10 a.m.); A Digital Shift — Social Media Trends for 2018 (Friday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.).

Also on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the resort's Imperial Ballroom, CPW will show the recently premiered Rocky Mountain PBS episode of "America's Forests," focused on Colorado ecosystems. A discussion with local forest experts will follow.

To read more specifics about each breakout session and who will be presenting them, go to: https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/PartnersInTheOutdoors/2018-Conference/2018_PITO_Program.pdf