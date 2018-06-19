Despite dry conditions, kayakers take to Lake Dillon for Frisco July 4th fireworks

This Independence Day, Frisco's Adventure Paddle Tours will again offer outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to kayak under the fireworks on Lake Dillon.

Colorado's dry conditions may force the cancellation of fireworks displays in other parts of the state, but the Lake Dillon fireworks show over the reservoir is still set to take place. As such, Adventure Paddle Tours will launch kayakers in tour groups of 12 with an expert guide just before sunset on July 4 before tandem paddling to a secluded area of Dillon Reservoir.

"We start the tour while it's still light out," sayid Kyle McKenzie, the owner of Adventure Paddle Tours who will guide the fireworks tour himself. "We nestle in a big bay that's a foot deep and secluded. We're on the back side, so no one is even there. It feels like you're out there by yourself."

As part of the Fourth of July fireworks kayak, guests will pair up and paddle through an abbreviated nature tour while floating out to the shallow waters near the Meadow Creak preserve. Then during the fireworks, guests will settle down in the foot-deep water of Giberson Bay.

McKenzie added that sightings of wildlife such as moose and bald eagles is common on the tour.

"The bald eagles are back and there are babies in the nest," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

Attendants must be at least 16 years of age to take part and are required to bring rain jackets due to the chance of rain before sundown. The cost for the tour is $90 per person and more information can be found online at http://www.adventurepaddletours.com.

Adventure Paddle Tours is the highest kayak-tour company in the country, with paddling at 9,000-feet above sea level.