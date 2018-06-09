Dew Tour returns to Breckenridge Dec. 13-16

Mountain Dew announced on Thursday that the annual Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition and festival will return to Breckenridge Ski Resort from Dec. 13-16.

"It's such a great feeling to be heading back to Breckenridge, knowing that athletes, fans and partners really enjoy coming to Breckenridge to kick off the season," said Adam Cozens, Dew Tour's vice president and general manager. "We are thrilled to have such strong support from the town of Breckenridge and the ski resort. After last year's intensity for the athletes, I think we will see some incredible progression from the skiers and riders this year at Dew Tour, and we'll be sure our courses are ready for that."

The annual event attracts the world's best male and female skiers and snowboarders competing in individual halfpipe and slopestyle competitions.

Dew Tour also hosts a signature team challenge and a streetstyle competition in downtown Breckenridge, among other fan-based activities downtown and on the mountain.

"We are excited for the return of the Dew Tour at Breckenridge this December," said John Buhler, Breckenridge Ski Resort's vice president and chief operating officer. "The event is a great way to celebrate the start of the winter ski and snowboard season, and it's a fun time be in town, get out on the mountain and catch some of the best freestyle skiers and snowboarders in the world competing at Breck."

Past competitors include 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic halfpipe gold medalists and Dew Tour champions Chloe Kim and Shaun White of the United States as well as international stars such as Ayumu Hirano of Japan, Henrik Harlaut of Sweden and Marie Martinod of France.

Summit County hometown boys in Olympic slopestyle snowboard gold medalist Red Gerard, 2018 FIS World Cup champion Chris Corning and snowboard big air silver medalist Kyle Mack are all likely to compete.

Last year, Corning battled a lower back injury suffered the week prior at Copper Mountain Resort's U.S. Grand Prix to finish in second place in snowboarding slopestyle. Gerard took fourth place, both behind Canadian star Max Parrot of Canada.

Competing in windy, snowy low-light conditions two months ahead of his Olympic halfpipe gold, the snowboard legend, White, failed to qualify for the Dew Tour snowboard halfpipe finals. Without White in the finals, Eagle-Vail teen Jake Pates shocked the snowboarding world in taking the championship, edging heavy hitters Scotty James of Australia, Ben Ferguson of the U.S., Ayumu Hirano of Japan, Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland and Danny Davis of the U.S., who finished second-through-sixth respectively.

Last year's Winter Dew Tour event in Breckenridge also served as an Olympic qualifying event for U.S. Snowboarding and Freeskiing, Canada Snowboard Slopestyle and as a points contender for World Para Snowboarding. The event resulted in many athletes, including locals like Corning, helping their cause to qualify for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

In addition to the individual competitions in men's and women's ski and snowboard slopestyle and halfpipe, as well as the now-annual para-snowboard competition, Dew Tour will include the team challenge to feature the 12 biggest winter ski and snowboard brands. Each brand will select one team captain and three team athletes to compete.

The Dew Tour Experience will also again include partner activations, pro athlete signings, live music and Dew Tour's Streetstyle event which features the ski and snowboard jam session in downtown Breckenridge. The four-day competition and festival areas are free of charge – excluding the concert and VIP experiences.

And once again this December, Transworld Snowboarding's Riders Poll Awards and the POWDER Awards will also be held in Breckenridge over the same weekend as Dew Tour.

This year a total of nine hours of winter Dew Tour coverage will air on NBC, NBC Sports Network and via international broadcasts.