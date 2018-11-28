Dew Tour unveils new superpipe, slopestyle courses; Kyle Mack to compete in Streetstyle

A month and a half after Elliot Cone of Snow Park Technologies described the re-imagined Dew Tour superpipe and slopestyle courses to the Summit Daily, the Dew Tour released its official renderings for the new competition venues on Wednesday.

Cone, Snow Park Technologies and the team at Breckenridge Ski Resort will build a shorter, modified superpipe complete with a double-sided spine at the top and a non-pipe feature at the bottom. These non-traditional, freestyle features will allow skiers and riders to execute tricks outside of the actual superpipe portion of the course.

In the middle of the course, the superpipe itself will be shorter than the kind of traditional halfpipe used at last year's Dew Tour, which was required to adhere to Olympic qualification standards as the 2017 Dew Tour also served as an Olympic-qualifying event.

At the bottom of the shortened superpipe, the course will conclude by flattening out from a traditional 18-degree slope into what Cone described in October as "tombstone" features. This means athletes, after exiting the superpipe, will have the chance to put the exclamation point on their run via the new feature.

"This year's superpipe course has been reinvented," Dew Tour spokeswoman Melissa Gullotti said in a press release Wednesday, "offering a variety of freestyle elements, creating a longer, more diverse competition."

Both skiers and snowboarders will take to the new superpipe course, including the defending men's freeski champion Alex Ferreira of Aspen. He's expected to be challenged by his Aspen Valley friend Torin Yater-Wallace and two-time defending Olympic freeski halfpipe gold medalist David Wise of Reno, Nevada. On the women's side, the heavy favorite will be the reigning Olympic and Dew Tour champion, Cassie Sharpe.

For the snowboarding competition, Eagle-Vail youngster Jake Pates will look to recapture the magic after he shocked Breckenridge last year with his championship performance. He'll be up against the best and most inventive challengers from across the globe, however, including Japanese daredevil Ayumu Hirano, Australian star Scotty James and popular American Danny Davis.

In the women's snowboard competition, American teen sensation Chloe Kim will be the heavy favorite, though Steamboat Springs-native and Breckenridge resident snowboarder Arielle Gold figures to also compete for a podium spot after winning Olympic bronze in Pyeongchang last February. Gold is on the bounce back after she underwent shoulder surgery following the Olympics.

The slopestyle course this year will be separated into two sections for the first time since 2016. Separate jibs and jumps sections will take place at different times this year rather than athletes progressing through both sections in one fluid run, as was the case in 2017. Last year, Dew Tour also had to adhere to Olympic-qualifying standards for its slopestyle course.

On the afternoon of Dec. 16, Summit County local stars Chris Corning (second in slopestyle at last year's Dew Tour), Red Gerard (Olympic slopestyle gold medalist) and Michigan-native Kyle Mack (Olympic big air silver medalist) will compete in the final event of the Dec. 13–16 Dew Tour weekend, the snowboard slopestyle final. The men's slopestyle jump final is slated to go from noon to 1:15 p.m., while the slopestyle jib final is slated for 1:45–3 p.m.

In total, the Dew Tour athlete roster currently includes 35 Olympic and Paralympic medalists from Pyeongchang. More than 100 athletes representing 14 different countries will compete across disciplines including superpipe, slopestyle, men's and women's adaptive snowboard banked slalom, men's and women's ski and snowboard streetstyle and the Dew Tour Team Challenge — which pits athletes from different ski and snowboard brands against each other across various competition disciplines.

NBC and NBCSN will televise more than six hours of the Dew Tour, while DewTour.com will live stream all finals events from Dec. 13– 16. Dew Tour will also be streaming finals on Facebook, Periscope, Twitch, Daily Motion, Youtube, TWSnow.com, NewSchoolers.com, Powder.com, AdventureSportsNetwork.com and Snowboarder.com. For the first time Dew Tour will also have a mobile application that will provide live scoring.

Kyle Mack to compete in Streetstyle

Dew Tour announced on Wednesday that Mack will also compete in the after-hours streetstyle competition on Friday night.

The signature Dew Tour event annually sets up shop in what is typically a snow-blanketed downtown Breckenridge, where the world's top urban skiers and snowboarders showcase their best tricks under the lights in an open-jam format.

Mack is currently slated to compete against such top competition as Canadian Darcy Sharpe, who won four straight streetstyle titles from 2013-16.

Also, for the first time this year, there will be a Girls Who Ride amateur ski and snowboard streetstyle competition. The streetyle course will then open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the Dew Tour, visit DewTour.com.