Dillon’s Wong wins Breck Crest 10K overall title; Breckenridge’s Eva Hagen wins half-marathon

To cap a summer of strong running on home-county roads and trails, Dillon's Jenny Wong ran to the fastest overall time of any of the competing women at Sunday's Breck Crest 10-kilometer race.

The 36-year-old from Dillon ran a time of 55 minutes and 46 seconds on the 10K course, which was more than seven minutes faster than second-place overall finisher Marsha Henke, 43, of Fort Collins (01:03:19).

The annual event also consisted of half-marathon and marathon races. In the half-marathon race, Breckenridge's Eva Hagen continued her string of recent wins by winning the overall half-marathon female title with a time of 02:10:40. The time was more than two minutes faster than the second-fastest women in the race, a runner half Hagen's age, Karley Rempel, 25, of Boulder (02:12:59).

In the marathon distance, a pair of Breckenridge locals took second-place overall for the male and female races. Of the marathon men, Brent Herring, 36, of Breckenridge ran a time of 03:54:16, which was just under three minutes off the winning pace of Andrew Bigelow, 43, of Littleton (03:51:59). Of the marathon women, Breckenridge's Jen Schappert, 39, ran a time of 04:44:37, which was just under nine minutes off the pace of overall female winner Laura Cortez, 24, of Denver (04:35:59).