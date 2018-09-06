 Dillon’s Wong wins Breck Crest 10K overall title; Breckenridge’s Eva Hagen wins half-marathon | SummitDaily.com

Dillon’s Wong wins Breck Crest 10K overall title; Breckenridge’s Eva Hagen wins half-marathon

Courtesy Aidan Goldie

Competitors in last Sunday's Breck Crest 10K, half-marathon and marathon races pose for a picture at the podium following the conclusion of the competition.

To cap a summer of strong running on home-county roads and trails, Dillon's Jenny Wong ran to the fastest overall time of any of the competing women at Sunday's Breck Crest 10-kilometer race.

The 36-year-old from Dillon ran a time of 55 minutes and 46 seconds on the 10K course, which was more than seven minutes faster than second-place overall finisher Marsha Henke, 43, of Fort Collins (01:03:19).

The annual event also consisted of half-marathon and marathon races. In the half-marathon race, Breckenridge's Eva Hagen continued her string of recent wins by winning the overall half-marathon female title with a time of 02:10:40. The time was more than two minutes faster than the second-fastest women in the race, a runner half Hagen's age, Karley Rempel, 25, of Boulder (02:12:59).

In the marathon distance, a pair of Breckenridge locals took second-place overall for the male and female races. Of the marathon men, Brent Herring, 36, of Breckenridge ran a time of 03:54:16, which was just under three minutes off the winning pace of Andrew Bigelow, 43, of Littleton (03:51:59). Of the marathon women, Breckenridge's Jen Schappert, 39, ran a time of 04:44:37, which was just under nine minutes off the pace of overall female winner Laura Cortez, 24, of Denver (04:35:59).

2018 Breck Crest

Name time

10K winners

Women 19 & under

Mallorie Estes 01:10:1

Women 20-29

Michelle Lutz 01:05:4

Women 30-39

Whitney Price 01:05:12

Women 40-49

Lauren Schwartz 01:06:26

Women 50-59

Susan Kamberos 01:07:06

Women 60-69

Haidi Heller-Cruzan 01:37:56

Women 70+

Brigitta Linzbichler 01:35:06

Men 19 & under

Landry Griffin 01:02:05

Men 30-39

Eric Matthews 56:44

Men 40-49

David Reynolds 01:04:40

Men 50-59

Ron Bollenberghe 58:26

Men 60-69

Greg Buteyn 01:32:50

Half-marathon winners

Women 19 & under

Grace Staberg 02:22:37

Women 20-29

Rylee Burrows 02:54:37

Women 30-39

Marzena Yankowski 02:39:06

Women 40-49

Amy Shertzer 02:22:51

Women 50-59

Ginny Bank 02:40:54

Women 60-69

Carol Reeb 03:35:42

Men 19 & Under

Eric Rapp 02:51:42

Men 20-29

Dan Zuber 02:21:59

Men 30-39

Kyle Konczal 02:12:47

Men 40-49

Kieran McCarthy 02:05:48

Men 50-59

Michael Hagen 02:01:48

Men 60-69

Victor Selenow 03:05:01

Men 70+

Jim Mykleby 03:25:22

Marathon winners

Women 20-29

Melanie Winsted 05:34:17

Women 30-39

Stacey Nathan 05:31:11

Women 40-49

Kim Eytel 05:09:48

Men 19 & under

Joey Hodge 05:55:44

Men 20-29

Alex Sardanis 04:09:34

Men 30-39

Karl Schock 04:29:20

Men 40-49

Don Solberg 04:20:14

Men 50-59

Dan Nielsen 04:53:09

Men 60-69

Doug Beagle 07:19:13