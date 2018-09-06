Dillon’s Wong wins Breck Crest 10K overall title; Breckenridge’s Eva Hagen wins half-marathon
September 6, 2018
2018 Breck Crest
Name time
10K winners
Women 19 & under
Mallorie Estes 01:10:1
Women 20-29
Michelle Lutz 01:05:4
Women 30-39
Whitney Price 01:05:12
Women 40-49
Lauren Schwartz 01:06:26
Women 50-59
Susan Kamberos 01:07:06
Women 60-69
Haidi Heller-Cruzan 01:37:56
Women 70+
Brigitta Linzbichler 01:35:06
Men 19 & under
Landry Griffin 01:02:05
Men 30-39
Eric Matthews 56:44
Men 40-49
David Reynolds 01:04:40
Men 50-59
Ron Bollenberghe 58:26
Men 60-69
Greg Buteyn 01:32:50
Half-marathon winners
Women 19 & under
Grace Staberg 02:22:37
Women 20-29
Rylee Burrows 02:54:37
Women 30-39
Marzena Yankowski 02:39:06
Women 40-49
Amy Shertzer 02:22:51
Women 50-59
Ginny Bank 02:40:54
Women 60-69
Carol Reeb 03:35:42
Men 19 & Under
Eric Rapp 02:51:42
Men 20-29
Dan Zuber 02:21:59
Men 30-39
Kyle Konczal 02:12:47
Men 40-49
Kieran McCarthy 02:05:48
Men 50-59
Michael Hagen 02:01:48
Men 60-69
Victor Selenow 03:05:01
Men 70+
Jim Mykleby 03:25:22
Marathon winners
Women 20-29
Melanie Winsted 05:34:17
Women 30-39
Stacey Nathan 05:31:11
Women 40-49
Kim Eytel 05:09:48
Men 19 & under
Joey Hodge 05:55:44
Men 20-29
Alex Sardanis 04:09:34
Men 30-39
Karl Schock 04:29:20
Men 40-49
Don Solberg 04:20:14
Men 50-59
Dan Nielsen 04:53:09
Men 60-69
Doug Beagle 07:19:13
To cap a summer of strong running on home-county roads and trails, Dillon's Jenny Wong ran to the fastest overall time of any of the competing women at Sunday's Breck Crest 10-kilometer race.
The 36-year-old from Dillon ran a time of 55 minutes and 46 seconds on the 10K course, which was more than seven minutes faster than second-place overall finisher Marsha Henke, 43, of Fort Collins (01:03:19).
The annual event also consisted of half-marathon and marathon races. In the half-marathon race, Breckenridge's Eva Hagen continued her string of recent wins by winning the overall half-marathon female title with a time of 02:10:40. The time was more than two minutes faster than the second-fastest women in the race, a runner half Hagen's age, Karley Rempel, 25, of Boulder (02:12:59).
In the marathon distance, a pair of Breckenridge locals took second-place overall for the male and female races. Of the marathon men, Brent Herring, 36, of Breckenridge ran a time of 03:54:16, which was just under three minutes off the winning pace of Andrew Bigelow, 43, of Littleton (03:51:59). Of the marathon women, Breckenridge's Jen Schappert, 39, ran a time of 04:44:37, which was just under nine minutes off the pace of overall female winner Laura Cortez, 24, of Denver (04:35:59).
