Summit High girls rugby doesn’t relent a point en route to 11th straight state championship

It was the perfect ending to a perfect season of competition for the Summit High School girls rugby team on Saturday evening.

At Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs, Summit junior Logan Simson scored the sixth and final try of the championship game to put the exclamation point on a 34-0 win over Monarch in the final. The win not only resulted in the 11th consecutive state championship for Summit, it was also punctuated by a score for Simson after she returned for Saturday's state tournament from a labrum injury forced that her out of action since the intrasquad pre-season scrimmage.

"It was awesome," Summit head coach Karl Barth said. "She cranked down the sideline, beat a couple of people and scored, and the sideline just erupted."

En route to their state championship win, Summit did not allow any opponent to score a point in either round robin or elimination round competition, including a 24-0 victory over Glenwood Springs in the semifinal.



"I'm not sure we've ever done it," Barth said of winning a state championship without having relinquished a point. " It's pretty hard to do and it takes a lot of commitment on defense."

On the offensive end, Summit spread around the glory team-wide as nine different players scored on Saturday. Barth lauded his top team for its unselfishness and ability to absorb pressure from Monarch and Glenwood Springs' offensive attacks before responding with a counter of their own.

In the final, Summit senior Clara Copley scored three times, though she attributed all six of Summit's tallies to a team-wide effort.

"Every score we had wasn't just one person taking the ball and running it up," Copley said. "It was about teamwork and passes, when we should and shouldn't pass, having a support system there. We definitely utilized each other as teammates and played together. It was the last tournament of the season, we definitely played our hearts out."

Summit's second side, which went by "Summit Tigers" at the state tournament, finished in fifth place. They defeated Palmer in the fifth-place game with their only loss coming to one of the state's best sides, Arapahoe, in round robin play.

"They brought their A-game," Barth said of Summit's second side. "Our girls played really well, couldn't quite crack them."

Reflecting back on their careers with Summit High School girls rugby, Summit's departing seniors are confident their final game as Tigers serves as the appropriate ending to careers of consistently playing to the highest of standards.

"It's just such a special group of girls," Copley said.