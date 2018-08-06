Epic trails: More than 400 mountain bikers take on Breck Epic multi-stage race, to conclude Friday
August 6, 2018
2018 Breck Epic
Stage 1: Age-group leaders
Name team time time-ahead
6-Day Divisions
Solo men 19+ Pro/1
Jeremiah Bishop Canyon Topeak Factory Racing 01:16:38.1 01:33.4
Solo Women 19+ Pro/1
Amy Beisel Orange Seal Off-Road Team 1:32:26.6 04:49.1
Solo Singlespeed Men Open
Vince Anderson Cloven Hoofed Sharks 01:31:32.3 02:10.3
Solo Singlespeed Women Open (1 competitor)
Kara Durland Pro Cycling 01:55:57.3
Solo Men 30+ CAT 1
Adam Zimmerman Prestige Imports 01:23:37.6 05:08.7
Solo Men 40+ CAT 1
Evan Plews RIDGE Cyclesport 01:26:25.6 02:43.06
Solo Men 50+ CAT 1
Darren Cox W.I.F.E. 01:30:31.6 02:51.9
Solo Men 30+ CAT 2/3
Ben Hey Holiday Camp Cycling Club 01:35:33.3 01:24.5
Solo Men 40+ CAT 2/3
Manuel Ramila STP-BROHDERS-LIFEJUICE 01:31:33.9 01:07.6
Solo Men 50+ CAT 2/3
John Sagebiel Portland Velo Club 01:46:08.7 00:24.7
Solo Men 60+ CAT 1/2/3
Russ Asleson Procycling/Breck Bike Guides 01:42:41.5 08:22.3
Solo Clydesdale Open
Josh Carter Team TOSH 01:51.20.9 01:30.7
Solo women 19+ CAT 2/3
Lauren Breza Tennessee Valley Bicycles 02:10:23 07:56.8
Solo women 40+ CAT 1/2/3
Jill Cody Deadgoat Racing 01:41:51.9 07:56.8
Solo women 50+ CAT 1/2/3
Trish Grajczyk Deadgoat Racing 01:47:13.5 33:59
Duo Open Men Pro 1/2/3
Wadsworth-Baring Pivot Cycles/Maxxis Tees 01:27:20.7 08:15
Duo Men 80+ Pro 1/2/3
Asbury-Graef Pececo-Groove Subaru MTB 01:37:01.1 03:26.5
Duo Men 100+ Pro 1/2/3
Brezsnyak-Shales Deadgoat Racing 01:47:04.8 06:04.1
Duo Co-ed Pro 1/2/3
Raborn-Raborn PowerQuip I Yeti Beti 01:41:53.8 00:59.6
Duo Open Women Pro 1/2/3
Wronska-Moos Zerouno/Pink Siren Sports 01:49:36.1 07:13.7
Duo Relay Pro 1/2/3
Melley-Melley Landis Cyclery 01:56:35.8 06:51
3-Day Divisions
1-3 Solo Men Pro 1/2/3
Brennan Fix Alpha Bicycle Co. 01:24:41 02:21.9
1-3 Solo Women Pro 1/2/3
Sarah Max Deschutes Brewery 01:49:03 02:15.9
1-3 Solo Men 40+ CAT 1/2/3
Dominic Bosco Stans NoTubes Masters 01:42:51.6 01:24.7
1-3 Solo Men 50+ CAT 1/2/3
Willem Jewett 1K2GO 01:41:24.1 02:53.6
For 402 mountain bikers on Sunday, it was a soggy start to the 2018 Breck Epic multi-day stage race.
Departing from the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in downtown Breckenridge, riders took to an abbreviated 17-mile course at 10:30 a.m. after a two-hour delay to the event's start due to stormy weather. In an email to Breck Epic riders, race founder and director Mike McCormack said the decision was made for the purpose of avoiding trail damage in the backcountry.
With the originally planned 35-mile course cut about in half, pros Jeremiah Bishop and Amy Beisel rode to the fastest male and female times on the opening day course.
Riding for Canyon Topeak Factory Racing, Bishop, the three-time Breck Epic champion, rode to a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 38 seconds. The time put him 1:33 ahead of second-place pro Jamey Driscoll entering Monday's second stage, which required riders to cover 43 miles on and around the Colorado Trail with 7,200 total feet of elevation gain. After the first day, third and fourth place riders Fernando Riveros and Levi Kurlander were also within three minutes of Bishop's pace.
Riding for the Orange Seal Offroad Team, Beisel finished Stage 1's abbreviated 17-mile course in 01:32:26, 4:49 ahead of second-place finisher Carla Williams (01:37:15). Williams was the only female pro rider within a dozen minutes of Beisel's pace.
Of the open divisions, the largest turnout by far was seen in the six-day Solo Men 40+ 2/3 category. After one day of riding, Manual Ramila held the lead on the 56 total divisional riders, with a time of 01:31:33.9. His mark was 67 seconds ahead of second place. Ten other riders finished within a 10-minute pace of Ramila.
Two of the seven women's races saw 16 total competitors at the start line on Sunday: the six-day Solo Women 40+ 1/2/3 category and the three-day 1-3 Solo Women Pro 1/2/3 category. For the six-day Solo Women 40+ race, Jill Cody of Deadgoat Racing finished Stage 1 in first, with a time of 01:41:51.9. The time was 07:56 ahead of second-place finisher Marisa Tossi, also of Deadgoat Racing —the only rider within 11 minutes of Cody's time. For the three-day Solo Women Pro Race, Sarah Max finished the 17-mile course in 01:49:03, 02:15 ahead of both second-place rider Jane Marshall and third-place rider Jordan Salman.
The six- and three-day multi-stage races continued on Monday with the 43-mile Colorado Trail loop, though official results were too late for the Summit Daily's print deadline.
The Epic will continue on Tuesday with Stage 3's 41-mile, 8,100-foot elevation-gain "Guyot" course. The fourth stage on Wednesday will require riders to traverse 44 miles over 6,300 feet of gain via the "Aqueduct" course. Thursday's Stage 5 will be the much-loved Wheeler stage, with 4,900 feet of elevation gained over 32 miles. The Epic will conclude on Friday with the 30-mile, 4,800-foot gain "Gold Dust" course.
